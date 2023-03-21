Vitamin D Deficiency: Indian Population Low On This Nutrient, Study

Study reports, majority of Indians are lacking in Vitamin D. This can lead to many serious illnesses if not paid attention to immediately.

Vitamin D secretion in our body is very essential for immunity, our skin health and not to mention, our overall health. Indian climate ensures that we get enough Vitamin directly from the sun throughout the year. Sunlight is the most natural source of this vitamin and is the healthiest if we are able to get enough exposure. However, with the increase in climate change, lifestyle changes which involve mostly working and staying indoors, sedentary lifestyle, pollution, we are left with very little Vitamin D in our body. Studies state that this is leading to major deficiencies which can later take a toll on our health.

But for us, it is quite the conundrum because; too much sun exposure or exposure at the wrong time can be dangerous to our health as well. Due to global warming, the amount of UV rays in the sun in increasing day by day and it can cause Melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Aside of cancer, it can and is causing lots of other skin problems as well. This is not only limiting but confusing for us to figure out on how to combat the deficiency of Vitamin D without catching other diseases.

Vitamin D Deficiency Is Running High In Indians

According to the most recent data presented by experts, two-thirds of the Indian population are suffering from Vitamin D deficiency. Some of these people are extremely low on this vitamin and this has cause a public health emergency in the country. Vitamin D deficiency can lead to diseases like to depression, diabetes, prostate cancer, rheumatoid arthritis. Diseases like autoimmune conditions, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and tuberculosis are also consequences of Vitamin D deficiency. If Vitamin levels in the body are acutely low, it can also lead to health complications or even worsen already existing chronic conditions in some people.

Signs And Symptoms To Note

What are the signs and symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency? Some of the symptoms might reflect by itself in the body and these are external symptoms like body ache, muscle ache, bone pain, depression, and fatigue and hair loss. Other symptoms might only be visible after conducting tests and those signs are loss of bone density, this might not be visible externally but it is a serious issue and it could lead to fractures and osteoporosis. If severe it results in osteomalacia in adults and rickets in children.

Tips To Combat Vitamin D Deficiency

There are two methods of combating this deficiency. The first method includes direct sun exposure. Yes, you read that right. It is very important that you expose yourself everyday in the early morning sun for about 15 minutes. But, for some people this is an impossible task because of their work schedule. In this case these people can opt for the second option which is indulging in a diet that is rich in Vitamin D. Egg yolks, oily fish, red meat, and fortified foods can help prevent Vitamin D deficiency. Vegetables like spinach, kale, okra, collards, soybeans, white beans are good sources for Vitamin D.

The last option is to also take supplements. But experts recommend to not rely on this option alone. Supplements should always be taken along with the other solutions to combat Vitamin D deficiency. Taking only supplements will not treat this issue.

