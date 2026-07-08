Nearly 77% of Indians are vitamin D deficient—why is this silent health crisis being ignored?

Vitamin D plays a very important role in your body and overall health to keep the sickness away. Being a sunny country, still a big percentage of Indians are vitamin D deficient, experts talking about this situation.

Despite receiving abundant sunshine throughout the year, India continues to face a silent public health challenge. An estimated 77% of Indians are believed to be Vitamin D deficient, highlighting a striking gap between the country's natural sunlight and the widespread prevalence of this deficiency.

Experts say Indians need special attention to their daily lifestyle habits, food and overall health to help fix vitamin D deficiency issue. It seems confusing that a country with so much sunlight would have this problem but there are a few factors that actually making it hard for people to get enough vitamin D which is crucial for the body to function normally.

Modern lifestyle is the first enemy

Modern lifestyle often considered the first culprit behind the hidden health situation because people are now spending long periods of time indoors and constantly wear sunscreen when outdoors. Although we are not asking anyone to stop using the sunscreen to improve Vitamin D absorption the situation is actually much more complicated than that.

What affects body's Vitamin D absorption

Living in an area where pollution reduces exposure to the sun, can also affect the skin's natural absorption of Vitamin D from the Sunlight and it affects the production of Vitamin D in the body. Many people may not realize they are deficient in this critical vitamin until the health symptoms start showing like muscle pain, fatigue, reduced immunity and weak bones etc.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) with the help of Abbott, a global healthcare company has celebrated 21st June as 'Vitamin D Day of India' to sensitise people around this still overlooked health issue and motivate them towards taking preventive measures.

Sunny days are important for the health

Sunny days should also be considered important for your health because they provide the best and bigger chance to get your body some Vitamin D from the sun. The longer daylight hours, the easier it will be to get outside and soak up some sunshine and it's a very simple process, yet effective way of promoting good health. Getting sunlight is important because your body needs it to produce Vitamin D. However, that doesn't mean you should stay in the sun for too long or ignore sun safety. Always keep in mind, avoid prolonged exposure, especially when UV rays are strongest.

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A safe exposure to the sun is important.

The aim is to promote healthy habits, such as safe sun exposure, awareness, screening at the right time and using the right treatment prescribed by a health care professional if necessary. The June month is already gone but it was very important for this topic not because of sunny days but for Vitamin D day which was 21st of June. Plus this day is an important step in addressing a widespread yet under-recognized public health issue.

As doctors, we witness the health impact of Vitamin D deficiency across age groups.3 This initiative will help advance awareness and encourage people to take simple, preventive actions for better health," said Dr. Anilkumar J. Nayak, National President, IMA.

Vitamin D is also important for Bones and Immunity

Stating this further, Dr. Jejoe Karankumar, Medical Affairs Director at Abbott India, added that Vitamin D deficiency is prevalent, may not be noticed but can have an impact on bones and immunity over time. It is beneficial for the body to be in sunlight for about 15 to 30 minutes a day between 10 am and 2 pm, which is when the sun is at its strongest, but depends on each person's individual needs. But periodic screening is also necessary and If the levels are low in the test result, it is possible to take the appropriate steps to bring them up and keep them in a healthy range with the appropriate guidance from a doctor.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet, exercise or lifestyle.