Vitamin D Deficiency: Effective Ways to Increase Your Vitamin D Levels While At Home

- Health A-Z
- Home Remedies
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Coronavirus
- News
- Pregnancy
- Beauty
- Photos
- Videos
Stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic? It is more than a year now that the coronavirus infection has forced us all to stay at home. Many reports have suggested that the sudden change in the lifestyle with reduced exposure to sunlight and people can actually lead to some of the serious health complications such as extreme fatigue, obesity, and most importantly some severe Vitamin deficiencies. One of the most common ones is Vitamin D deficiency. According to the experts, with bare minimum exposure to sunlight, the main source of Vitamin D, we are risking our bone health and immune system. An acute deficiency in Vitamin D deficiency can lead to long-term adverse effects on the body and mind. But, don't worry, we get it. Here is what celebrity nutritionist Sikha A. Sharma Sikha A. Sharma wants you to know about the deficiency of Vitamin D and ways you can get it while sitting at home.
Vitamin D plays a very important role in our body and helps the body to stay protected from serious health issues vital role in our body by keeping one away from health issues like heart diseases, hypertension, diabetes, bacterial infections, immunity disorder, rapid-aging, some types of cancers, and multiple sclerosis.
According to the experts, Vitamin D deficiency does not always show any notable symptoms, but acute deficiency may cause some of the major health complications such as:
Strangely enough, one cannot get too much Vitamin D from the sun but can overdo the supplements causing various problems. Vitamin D toxicity is, thankfully, quite rare but it can lead to hypercalcemia symptoms of which are: nausea, increased thirst and urination, and poor appetite. Fret not, and try to lead a more natural way of life by eating seasonal foods and home-cooked meals, and being active in day-to-day life. These simple practices will keep the body and mind fit.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Join us on