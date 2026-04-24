Vitamin D deficiency and heart disease risk: Can low vitamin levels harm your heart? Here's all you need to know

Can low vitamin D harm your heart? Know how vitamin D deficiency may increase heart disease risk, symptoms to watch, and simple ways to maintain healthy levels.

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Vitamin D is often called the "sunshine vitamin" because our body makes it when our skin is exposed to sunlight. The majority of people have been aware that it is good to have good bones but it does much more than that. Over the recent years, researchers have begun to associate low Vitamin D levels with cardiac issues. So, does Vitamin D deficiency really increase the risk of heart disease? Let's understand in simple terms.

What is Vitamin D and why is it important?

Vitamin D helps in the absorption of calcium in the body, which maintains the bones. However, it benefits the immune system, decreases inflammation, and has an influence on the functionality of the heart and blood vessels. Lack of Vitamin D in your body may impact various systems, one of them is your cardiovascular system.

Deficiency in vitamin D is not rare among other countries such as India where individuals may evade sunlight or spend a good part of their day outdoors. Low doses may cause weakness, bone fragility and muscle pain. But more to the point, it can have insidious effects on your heart as you age.

Vitamin D and heart disease

The heart ailment encompasses such issues as high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke. Research indicates that individuals, who are low in Vitamin D, might pose an increased risk of contracting these diseases. Deficiency in Vitamin D can have heart effects in the following ways:

1. Increased blood pressure

Vitamin D is also known to help in controlling of blood pressure by maintaining normal blood vessel activities. The low levels can cause increased blood pressure, which significantly increases the risk of heart disease.

2. Effect on cholesterol level

Some studies indicate that lack of Vitamin D can be associated with unhealthy cholesterol levels, which can cause arterial blockage.

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3. Risk of diabetes

Insulin resistance is also interconnected with Low Vitamin D. This relationship is significant as diabetes is a significant risk factor of heart disease.

Who is at higher risk?

These people might be more likely to have a deficiency in Vitamin D when you:

Do not spend too much time in the sun.

Have darker skin (that produces less Vitamin D)

Are overweight

Are older

Eat low-fat, low-Vitamin D food.

Vitamin D is not all bone disease-bones-here-Vitamin D is alright is all that bones need. Deficiency itself might not lead to heart disease but it can predispose you to it in the long term. Having an abundant supply of Vitamin D, as well as eating well and living well, can go a long way in safeguarding your heart and well-being.

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