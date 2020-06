Cancer has become very common today and some cancers occur more frequently than others. There are many reasons behind this including environmental pollution, unhealthy lifestyle and dietary having. Now, according to a recent study at the University of Eastern Finland, healthy levels of vitamin D can protect consumers against the risk of cancer. Researchers say that people who are already struggling with certain types of cancers, have better outcomes if they have healthy levels of vitamin D. This vitamin can also be effective in boosting everything from immune system health to exercise ability. Also Read - For old people, vitamin D boosts chances of walking after hip fracture

VITAMIN D CAN PREVENT THE DEVELOPMENT OF SOME CANCERS

For the purpose of the study, researchers analyzed several previous studies that have linked vitamin D levels and overall cancer risk. Their work revealed that the supplement protects people from cancer by strengthening the immune system. Those who respond the best to vitamin D are likely to be the most protected against cancer. However, varying levels of this vitamin can make people more susceptible to certain kinds of cancer. According to researchers, both prostate and breast cancer were greatly affected by vitamin D levels. People with either strain of the disease who also had low vitamin D levels had poorer health outcomes.

This reveals that higher levels of vitamin D may help people prevent a cancer diagnosis. Lymphoma, leukemia, and colorectal cancer were all less likely when vitamin D levels were in a healthy range.

OTHER HEALTH BENEFITS OF VITAMIN D

While many people opt to take a vitamin D supplement as part of their daily regimen, researchers explained that the vitamin affects everybody differently. Too much of this supplement can also have an adverse effect on the body. This includes poorer bone health and kidney failure. But if you find the right balance, you can get several health benefits.

It makes your bones strong

This vitamin is important to regulate calcium and maintain phosphorus levels in the blood. This is essential for healthy bones. It helps the intestines to stimulate and absorb calcium and also reclaim calcium which would otherwise be expelled via the kidneys. Healthy bones are essential for overall health. Without this you may be prone to frequent fractures and other health conditions. One of the main causes of rickets in kids, where bones become soft, is a deficiency of this vitamin. This deficiency can also lead to osteomalacia in adults where one experiences a softening of the bones, poor bone density and muscular weakness. It can also increase your risk of osteoporosis.

It reduces your risk of preeclampsia

If you have a deficiency of this vitamin, your risk of preeclampsia goes up significantly as does your risk of giving birth preterm. Preeclampsia is a potentially fatal complication of pregnancy where you suffer from high blood pressure. This condition can be bad for both mother and child. This vitamin also helps you keep gestational diabetes at bay. So, if you are pregnant you need to make sure that you have enough of this supplement when you are expecting. This vitamin is also necessary to boost overall health during pregnancy and keep many infections at bay.