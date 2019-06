Vitamin D deficiency is a common problem that affects people who spend most of their time indoors. Today, it has become a global health problem and is estimated to affect around 1 billion people across the world. According to the American Osteopathic Association, nearly 1 billion people worldwide may have deficient or insufficient levels of vitamin D due to chronic disease and inadequate sun exposure. The symptoms of the deficiency are so subtle that most people do not even know that they lack the required amount of the vitamin in their body. But today, most of us are either deficient ourselves or we know somebody who has this deficiency.

But, along with deficiency, we see another problem associated with it: Overdosing. Too much of this vitamin is harmful and can have serious health repercussions. High levels of vitamin D in the blood can cause toxicity which harms your health in more ways than one. Therefore, it is important to maintain a balance for optimum health.

SOURCES OF VITAMIN D

The main source of vitamin D is sunlight. Our body needs this vitamin to build strong bones. There are two types of vitamin D: D2 and D3. We can take in Vitamin D2 from fortified diary foods, plant-based fare and over-the-counter supplements. Vitamin D3, on the other hand, comes from from animal foods (fatty fish, cod liver oil, eggs, and liver) and supplements. Our body also produces it when our skin is exposed to the ultra violet rays of the sun.

VITAMIN D DEFICIENCY

Earlier, this was a problem that of the people in the age bracket of 40 and above. But today, even school children and teenagers are susceptible to this condition. According to a study conducted by a nursing team in the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, children with type 1 diabetes have exhibited a high level of deficiency in vitamin D. This team has, therefore, recommended compulsory screening of all school children with type 1 diabetes.

Now, we spend less time outdoors and lead a sedentary lifestyle. This, along with poor nutrition, is one of the main reasons behind vitamin D deficiency. Though many people do not realise it, this deficiency can cause serious health problems. Research by the University of Southern California found that deficiency of this vitamin in pregnant women could pre-programme babies to grow into obese children and adults who develop serious problems later on in life.

Rickets and other skeletal diseases like osteoporosis, are the common side effects of this deficiency. It can also cause cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, infections and even psychological disorders. Cognitive disorders, inflammatory bowel diseases and obesity have also been attributed to it. In its most severe form, it can lead to mortality. A study at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Seoul National University found that persons with vitamin D deficiency may be at a greater risk of developing diabetes. The April 2018 online issue of PLOS One published the findings.

Spot the signs

Do your bones ache or do you have muscle weakness? It could be vitamin D deficiency. But this is not all. Even if you do not have these symptoms, you could still be deficient. Low immunity, fatigue, depression, hair loss and impaired wound healing are other symptoms of this deficiency. Sometimes, the symptoms of this condition are surprisingly subtle. Therefore, it is important to take a test to see if you are deficient. Consult your doctor and schedule a test right away. Ignoring this deficiency can increase your risk of cardiovascular diseases, cognitive impairment and even cancer.

Line of treatment

The treatment of Vitamin D deficiency is quite easy. Spend more time outdoors, especially in the sun, and get the proper nutrition. Increase your intake of foods like mushroom, egg yolk, cheese, soy milk, fatty fish and sea food. Soaking in the light of a UV lamp will also help. If deficiency is severe, talk to a medical specialist and take supplements. However, take supplements only if a doctor recommends it.

VITAMIN D OVERDOSE

According to researchers at the University of Copenhagen, too high a level of this otherwise essential vitamin is not good either. The study is based on blood samples from 247,574 Copenhageners. The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism have come up with the findings. Too much of this vitamin causes toxicity. Also called hypervitaminosis D, this is a serious condition that requires medical intervention. Excessive exposure to the sun or vitamin D diet is not responsible for this toxicity. Instead ,high dosages of fortified supplements cause this toxicity.

Scientists from University of Copenhagen – The Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences say that the level of vitamin D in our blood should neither be too high nor to low. Researchers have now shown that there is a connection between high levels of vitamin D and cardiovascular deaths.The results have just been published in the Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism.

Symptoms of Vitamin D toxicity

Initial symptoms of toxicity can be nausea, weakness and frequent urination. At an advanced stage, it can to bone pain, muscle fatigue, loss of appetite, constipation, dehydration and kidney stones. So, if you take supplements and have any of these problems, you must talk to your doctor. If left untreated, it can cause hypertension, bone loss, kidney damage, cardiovascular diseases and tissue damage. Patients suffering from kidney or liver disease and tuberculosis should avoid vitamin D supplements because it can cause toxicity even if taken in small doses.

Line of treatment

As already mentioned, vitamin D toxicity is a serious condition and needs to be treated promptly. Your doctor will suggest you to immediately stop vitamin D intake and restrict dietary calcium. In severe cases, doctors may recommend intravenous fluids and medications as well. Even if the condition is not serious, you should still consult a doctor and take his advice to avoid any complications.