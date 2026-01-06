Vitamin B12 Overdose: 7 Lesser-Known Side Effects of Taking Too Much Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 Level: What happens if your body has too much vitamin B12? Read on to find out the dangerous side effects of having excessive levels of this nutrient in the body.

Vitamin B12 is a vital nutrient that is essential in red blood cell formation, neurological and DNA production. The risks of deficiency that most people are used to include fatigue, numbness, or memory problems. But what is usually ignored is that excess B12, especially that which comes with supplements or injection may also lead to health problems. Even though overconsumption of B12 ingested in form of food is relatively safe, since it is water-soluble and is excreted through the urine, high dosages of B12 when consumed in the form of supplementation may have rare but potentially dangerous side effects.

Symptoms Of Consuming Excessive Vitamin B12

The following are 7 unusual symptoms, which may indicate that you are consuming excessive amounts of vitamin B12.

Acne and Skin Eruptions

Remarkably, among more apparent symptoms of B12 overdose, there is skin eruption of acne, particularly on the face and upper back. Studies have revealed that large amounts of B12 may cause the skin bacteria such as Propionibacterium acnes to change and thus become inflamed and result in breakouts. Experiencing acne, and especially cystic or inflammatory acne, starts to increase after you have started taking a new B12 supplement, you might suspect that you are taking too much of it.

Pain in the Numbness in Hands and Feet

Although tingling or numbness has been usually associated with lower levels of B12, on the contrary, too much B12 can also impair nerve activity. In rare instances, mega-doses have caused the symptoms of peripheral neuropathy. This can be in the form of burning, tingling or pins and needles in the extremities. Consult your doctor immediately in the event that you take high dose injections or supplements and experience this.

Facial Flushing

Flushed face with or without warm feeling or itchiness may be an outcome of sudden B12 injections or massive dose orally. This can be attributed to the dilation of blood vessels occasioned by a release of histamine or blood volume. The episodes of face flushing are temporary, but very frequent and cannot be overlooked.

Gastrointestinal Issues

Vitamin B12 is found in high amounts, which alters the digestive system of all people. The symptoms may be nausea, vomiting, slight diarrhea, or cramps of the abdomen. Although these symptoms may have a multitude of causes, when they occur following the initiation of high-dose supplementation the B12 may be the source of the problem. Ganstrointestinal Issues problems that are caused by B12 are rare, and in individuals who have sensitive stomachs, they ought to be closely observed.

Anxiety or Restlessness

Vitamin B12 is essential in the health of the brain yet excess at times results into over stimulation of the nervous system. Others complain of anxiety, jitteriness and even panic attacks after taking high doses. This could be attributed to alteration of the levels of neurotransmitters especially when B12 is used alongside other B vitamins such as B6. In case you are particularly restless or nervous, you might want to check the supplement intake.

Elevated Blood Pressure

There has been temporary increase in blood pressure after B12 high dose injections as seen in some studies and case reports. This can be as a result of more blood or activation of the sympathetic nervous system. Despite the lack of evidence, individuals who have hypertension issues or cardiovascular issues need to watch their mega-doses and frequently check their blood pressure during supplementation

What If Your Vitamin B12 Level Is Too High?

The daily intake of vitamin B12 is 2.4 micrograms, which is the recommended daily amount. Most non-prescription supplements contain 500 to 5000 micrograms which is way more than the body needs on a daily basis. Although the body is able to expel the excess, regular large dosages can ultimately be added to the above mentioned symptoms. When using B12 either through injections or high doses, and whether you are having some of these idiosyncratic symptoms, then see your doctor. They can suggest a blood test that would assess the level of B12 and change your dose.

Note: Vitamin B12 is the key to good health, however, similar to most things, there should be balance. Although more frequent than toxicity, as high-dose supplements become increasingly popular it is worth noting the possible drawbacks of overuse. Knowing the more obscure symptoms of B12 overload can ensure that you are as healthy as possible without being excessive.

