Vitamin B12 Deficiency Symptoms: 7 Unusual Signs That Can Appear In Your Mouth

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Symptoms

Beware of these symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency that can appear in your mouth.

Vitamin B12 is a critical nutrient for the body that helps manufacture red blood cells. It also keeps your neurological system functioning properly. However, having continuously low levels may be harmful if any of these symptoms appear.

Vitamin B12 or B9 deficiency happens when the body produces unusually big red blood cells that cannot function normally due to a shortage of vitamin B12 or folate. A chemical known as haemoglobin is used by red blood cells to transport oxygen throughout the body. When there are either abnormally few red blood cells or abnormally few haemoglobin molecules per red blood cell, this condition is known as anaemia.

Symptoms of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

A variety of symptoms can result from anaemia caused by vitamin B12 deficiency or folate insufficiency. These often appear gradually, but if the problem is left addressed, they can get worse. Whether they are brought on by a vitamin B12 or folate shortage, most symptoms are the same.

Chapped lips, oral manifestations, Erythema and depopulation of the tongue, and swollen red patches outside the lips were all listed as the most common signs and symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency in a recent study. Let's take a better look at these signs and understand how you can spot them in their early stages.

Chapped Lips

Cheilitis, another name for chapped lips, is a common condition characterised by dryness, redness, and lip cracking. It frequently occurs as a sign of inadequacies. People who suffer from conditions that impair nutritional absorption, such as Crohn's disease, chronic gastritis, and celiac disease, are particularly at risk.

Rashes In Mouth

Rash and infection of the tongue are the second most common symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency.

Angular Cheilitis

Oral signs of vitamin B12 insufficiency include angular cheilitis, another mouth or lip discomfort brought on by low B12 levels.

Discolouration And Burning Sensation of The Tongue

A swollen, meaty tongue, as well as burning sensations, discolourations, and lesions throughout the mouth, are additional oral signs of vitamin B12 insufficiency.

Swollen Red Patches

A lack of vitamin B12 can also cause swollen red areas on the outside of the lips at the corners. It is an inflammatory disorder that can either linger for a few days or be a chronic issue and can happen on one or both sides of the mouth.

A Sore or Red Tongue

The term "glossitis" describes an inflammation of the tongue that results in swelling, redness, and soreness. It is distinguished by a glossy-looking tongue that may be smooth or painful. An extremely inflamed tongue can become swollen, red, and painful, which may affect how you talk or eat.

Mouth Ulcers

Sometimes you can also notice mouth ulcers when suffering from this deficiency. A vitamin B12 deficiency might sometimes manifest as mouth or tongue ulcers. B12 deficiency can cause individuals to create unusually large red blood cells that don't function properly, which can lead to anaemia. Therefore, a wide range of symptoms, including mouth ulcers, may result from the shortage.

Other Symptoms of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Apart from the significant changes in your mouth, one can also notice the below-mentioned signs and symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency:

A pale yellow tinge to your skin A sore and red tongue Mouth ulcers Pins and needles Changes in the way that you walk and move around Disturbed vision Irritability Depression Changes in the way you think, feel and behave A decline in your mental abilities, such as memory, understanding and judgement (dementia).

Disclaimer: This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Because of unique individual needs, the reader should consult their physician to determine the appropriateness of the information for the reader's situation.

