Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Are These Everyday Morning Habits Causing A Damage?

Vitamin B12 is important in ensuring that you have a lot of energy in your body to keep you throughout the day and that your nerves are healthy, and your brain functions well but still many people suffer from this deficiency and they don't even realise that they are doing certain daily activities that are causing harm to them without them being realising it but just by making few changes in your lidfestyle you can keep vitamin b12 levels intact.Vitamin B12 helps in the formation of red blood cells, the synthesis of DNA and the preservation of the nervous system. Lack of the vitamin may result in fatigue, dizziness, memory loss, numbness of hands, feet, as well as changes in mood. As the body does not synthesise Vitamin B12 autonomously, it needs to be consumed in the form of the food or supplements. The animal foods contain high amounts of these nutrients, such as eggs, milk, fish and meat, but they requires proper digestion and the condition of the gut.

Morning Habits Causing Damage To Vitamin B12 Levels

Here are some of the habits that are causing damage to Vitamin B12 levels

Not Eating Breakfast Or Eating Too Lightly

A usual morning routine that may cause the lack of Vitamin B12 is not eating breakfast or eating the one that does not have enough protein. Whenever mornings have only tea, coffee or a biscuit, the body fails to take in the nutrients necessary to the body. With time, this habit may decrease Vitamin B12 content, especially in individuals who already have vegetarian or low protein diets.

Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach

Most individuals begin their day by having a cup of coffee immediately they get up. Though coffee does not directly kill Vitamin B12, when taken on an empty stomach, the acid in it may be higher than normal and may disrupt vitamin absorption. Caffeine overdose can also impact the gut health that is central to Vitamin B12 absorption. The reduction of this risk is moderated and time based.

Excess Use Of Antacids And Acid Reducers

Antacids or acid blocking drugs in the morning, which are usually used because of a sore stomach or heartburn, can affect the Vitamin B12 levels in the long run. The absorption of vitamin B12 needs stomach acid. The body might not be able to absorb adequate intake of this vital vitamin when the production of acids is constantly decreased, which causes vitamin B12 deficiency, particularly when used on a long-lasting basis.

Absence Of Sunshine

Even though boiling sunlight is not directly associated with Vitamin B12 as with Vitamin D, the lack of physical activities in the morning can influence digestion and metabolism. Restricted movement will reduce the gut activity, which will affect the absorption of nutrients. Light stretching or a quick walk in the morning will help in digesting general nutrient absorption.

Excessive Processed Breakfast Foods

Cereals that are packaged, sugary spreads, and refined breads may be convenient, however, they are not always important in terms of providing the body with necessary nutrients. Even fortified food may not be sufficient in the intake of Vitamin B12 when taken inconsistently. The high use of processed foods for breakfast choices may gradually lead to nutritional deficiencies, particularly in hectic lives.

Overall,Vitamin B12 deficiency does not occur immediately, instead small steps that happen daily in the morning may gradually lead your body to a deficiency without your awareness. The positive side is that such simple steps as conscious nutrition, breakfast, and attention to early signs can be the key. You can also maintain a healthy Vitamin B12 intake and safeguard your health in the long run by making changes to modify your morning routine.