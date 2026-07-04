Vitamin B12 and folate deficiency may be the hidden cause of chronic fatigue, study finds

Feeling tired all the time? A new study links vitamin B12 and folate deficiencies to chronic fatigue and low energy in otherwise healthy adults

Everyone complains about feeling tired all the time, even calling it an occupational hazard of a busy life or stress. But new studies show that deficiencies in critical nutrients such as vitamin B12 and folate can also be a significant factor in chronic fatigue and diminished energy.

Study links vitamin deficiencies with fatigue

A study published in the journal Nutrients suggests a possible link between vitamin B12 and folate deficiency and tiredness in healthy adults. A group of scientists in Osaka Metropolitan University in Japan carried out the research around 600 healthy participants.

How homocysteine levels affect energy?

The researchers studied the levels of homocysteine in the blood. Normally, folate (B9) and vitamin B12 help break down the amount of homocysteine. In absence of these vitamins, homocysteine levels may increase in the body. The study reveals that individuals who have elevated levels of homocysteine were more likely to experience physical fatigue, fatigue with reduced motivation, and report feeling physically tired.

Results indicated that men with a higher homocysteine level were more physically fatigued than women and women's reported motivation levels were lower. Another finding of the study was that those with elevated homocysteine tended to have lower levels of vitamin B12 and folate.

Why vitamin B12 and folate are important?

Vitamin B12 is needed to form red blood cells, healthy nerves and brain function. Folate is needed for the construction of DNA, cell growth and repair. Lack of these nutrients will make people feel tired, weak, unable to concentrate, dizzy and even change their mood.

Who is at risk of vitamin B12 deficiency?

The B12 deficiency is seen in vegetarians, older individuals and individuals with gastrointestinal disorders, since vitamin B12 is found mainly in animal foods including meat, eggs, fish and dairy products, according to health experts. Fortate (folate) on the other hand is found in leafy green vegetables, beans, citrus fruits and fortified cereals.

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There's also a concern long-term deficiencies shouldn't be taken lightly, according to the doctors. When Vitamin B12 deficiency is too high, the nervous system could be involved, leading to tingling in hands and feet, memory problems, and balance difficulties.

Importance of a balanced diet

The scientists involved in the study emphasized the need for balance when selecting a diet, in order to avoid any nutrient deficiencies and keep energy levels in a healthy balance. However, they added that there's a need for more long-term research to better understand the roles of these vitamins in terms of fatigue and motivation.

When to seek medical advice for fatigue?

If tiredness persists even with good sleep and rest, it's advised to seek medical advice. Vitamin B12 or folate deficiency may be diagnosed with a simple blood test. The treatment depends on diet changes, supplements or managing underlying health conditions.

Fatigue can be a normal part of life, but extreme fatigue could be a warning sign of malnutrition. Properly taking in vitamin B12 and folate can boost overall energy and wellbeing.

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