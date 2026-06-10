Vitamin B12 and folate deficiency linked to chronic fatigue and low motivation, study finds

A new study suggests vitamin B12 and folate deficiencies may contribute to chronic fatigue and low motivation, highlighting the importance of maintaining healthy nutrient levels.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 10, 2026 8:22 AM IST

Vitamin B12 and folate deficiency (Image AI Generated)

Constant fatigue and lack of energy are a common complaint from many individuals, attributing it to stress, lack of sleep or busyness. But a new study suggests a role for vitamin deficiencies, as well. Low levels of Vitamin B12 and folate (vitamin B9) may also be associated with decreased motivation, or chronic fatigue even in healthy adults.

The results are part of a study, titled "Associations of Plasma Homocysteine Reflecting Vitamin B12 and Folate Status with Fatigue-Related Outcomes in Healthy Adults", published in the journal, Nutrients. A group led by Professor Hiroaki Kanouchi of Osaka Metropolitan University, Japan, has undertaken the research.

The investigators analyzed the information gathered from 602 healthy people to see if there was a relationship between vitamin B12 and folate levels and how these relate to sensation of fatigue and motivation. They analyzed the levels of vitamin B12, folate and a substance called homocysteine which is more likely to increase when vitamin B12 or folate is low. Subjects also finished questionnaires rating degree of feelings of fatigue, as well as was positive about their commitment levels.

What did the researchers find?

The study revealed lower vitamin B12 and folate levels among individuals with increased levels of homocysteine. Once factors like age, amount of sleep, work-load and diet were taken into account, there was a definite connection between high homocysteine levels and symptoms of fatigue.

In males higher homocysteine was correlated with higher level of physical fatigue. For women, high homocysteine levels were correlated to decreased motivation. The results of these studies indicate that vitamin B12 and folate deficiencies may be associated with symptoms of fatigue and decreased drive, even among healthy individuals.

Why are vitamin B12 and folate important?

Vitamin B12 and folate have a number of important functions in the body. They are involved in making healthy blood cells, running the nerves and helping with the process of creating DNA. They also play a role in energy metabolism, a process that enables the body to harness energy and food for its sustenance.

You may like to read

If concentrations are low, an individual could have symptoms of fatigue, weakness, problems with concentration, brain fog and physical performance reduction. If severe, vitamin B12 deficiency may also cause nerve damage and neurological issues.

Importance of a balanced diet

This could be one of the first studies to link vitamin B12, folate, and level of fatigue in healthy people, the researchers wrote. They stressed the need to have a balanced diet to avoid deficiencies and to control the level of homocysteine.

Vitamin B12 is found in a variety of food items such as fish, meat, eggs, cow's milk, fortified soy milk, fortified cereal, and folate is present in leafy green vegetables, beans, lentils, citrus fruits, nuts etc. Consuming different nutrient foods may provide support for energy and wellbeing.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. If you experience persistent fatigue, low energy, or suspect a vitamin deficiency, consult a qualified healthcare professional for proper evaluation and treatment.