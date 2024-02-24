Vitamin B Overdose: What Happens To Your Body When You Take Excessive Vitamin B?

Vitamin B Overdose: What Happens To Your Body When You Take Excessive Vitamin B?

Controlled dosage of Vitamin B is good for health but an overdose can cause severe side effects including serious consequences like liver damage.

Human body often becomes deficient in certain nutrients during which doctors recommend us to take appropriate doses of supplements. These dosages are careful measured according to the person's current health condition, existence of underlying diseases, age, weight and severity of deficiency in that particular nutrient. But, these supplements like vitamin B or vitamin C, D, E, etc. are very easily found and can be purchased from any local pharmacy. People also would like to believe that they too have a certain level of understanding of their body and its requirements. In the age of social media and internet, self medicating without an experts prescription has become rampant. The pharmacies too do not help this scenario as they sell medications like shops sell food or chocolates. This is a very serious issue in India as in many cases people take the wrong supplements, at the wrong time and the wrong quantity. This will lead to severe side effects. One important note, taking vitamin B regularly through naturally available food will not cause any side effects. However, taking too many supplements when you do not need it can be detrimental.

Side Effects Of Taking Excess Vitamin B

Skin Rash

If you take excess amounts of vitamin B, you will get skin rash. It is one of the many side effects of vitamin b overdose. The main symptoms are: a very uncomfortable warm feeling in your face and neck, rosy red skin, hives and welts, itchy bumps, rashy landscape and breakouts like acne, pimples and inflammation on the skin.

Gastrointestinal Problems

Overdose of Vitamin B will disrupt both your gut health and your digestive system. The symptoms that may follow are: indigestion, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain and discomfort and cramps. The severity of symptoms depend of the severity of overdose.

TRENDING NOW

Insomnia

Vitamin B in controlled doses may help you sleep. But, if you overdose, it may have an opposite effect on sleep. It may lead to insomnia. It will interfere your normal sleep cycle and cause disruptions, interruptions during sleep, poor quality sleep and inability to sleep.

Mood swings

Too much vitamin B can also mess with your mood. Mood swings, those unpredictable shifts in emotional states, might become a rollercoaster ride. You could experience restlessness, feeling like you just can't settle down, or even dip into depression.

Eye problems

Vitamin B overdose can also cast a shadow on your vision. Light sensitivity might make you squint even at normal brightness, blurry sights can disrupt your focus, and in rare cases, fluid buildup within the eyes might occur.

You may like to read