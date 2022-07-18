Virus That Causes Severe Illness In Babies Grips US: Signs Of Parechovirus To Know

Amid the rise in COVID cases in the US, a virus called parechovirus is spreading in kids. Here's everything you need to know about the infection.

Amid the rise in COVID and monkeypox infections in the United States, a new case of a virus affecting kids has raised concerns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued a warning that parechovirus (PeV) cases are increasing in newborns and young babies since May.

According to reports, the virus can cause convulsions, meningitis, and other grave disorders in newborns under three months old has been detected by medical professionals in several states, federal officials warned on Tuesday. The caution states that it is unclear how the number of cases compares to prior seasons because there is no systematic surveillance for parechovirus.

What Is Parechovirus?

Parechovirus is a virus that leads to severe illness among newborns and young children. However, it hardly shows any symptoms. It belongs to the enterovirus family of viruses, which causes a lot of childhood infections. The infection is more prevalent during the spring season, summer, and autumn. It does not spread so much during the winter season. Human parechovirus is the most common parechovirus that affects human beings. It is a contagious infection that spreads through an infected person's breath, saliva, or faeces.

Symptoms Of Parechovirus

PeV doesn't necessarily cause any symptoms, but some people may experience mild symptoms like diarrhea, fever or flu-like respiratory symptoms. Some of the most common symptoms you should look out for in kids include:

Fever

Irritability

Rapid heartbeat

Hyperventilation

Pain

Drowsiness

Floppiness

Seizures

Rash

Visit a doctor if you notice any of the above-mentioned symptoms in your kids.

Is It Deadly?

PeV is a problem that can affect anyone of any age. But children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years are more likely to contract the infection. Children younger than 3 months or younger can contract the severe disease, which can lead to deadly problems like seizures, sepsis, meningitis, and encephalitis. It can even lead to long-term brain development problems. In case you notice symptoms, visit a doctor to avoid the problem.

What Are The Treatments Available?

While there is no specific treatment for the disease, doctors may recommend over-the-counter medications to help ease the symptoms, in addition to taking rest and plenty of fluids. So far, there is no vaccine available to prevent the infection. In severe cases, babies and children should be hospitalized and given proper care. But there are ways to stop the virus from spreading:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after using the washroom.

If you can't use water and soap, sterilise your hands using alcohol-based products.

Cover your mouth and nose with your upper arm when you cough and sneeze. Avoid using your hand.

Don't share food or utensils if you are not well.

Clean and disinfect surfaces your kids use, like floors, toys, and countertops.

Avoid going out if you have a cold, flu or diarrhoea.

Don't go near kids if you are not well. Wear a mask and sanitize your hands often if you can't avoid it.