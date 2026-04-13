Viral gastroenteritis cases amid rising summer heatwave: Tips to protect yourself

Viral gastroenteritis cases amid rising summer heatwave: Expert suggest that with the heat of the summer increasing the only defence against seasonal diseases is being careful and educated.

As the temperature continues to rise, viral gastroenteritis also known as stomach flu spikes in Mysuru with reports indicating a sharp rise in cases. A steady influx of patients especially children and the elderly with signs of dehydration, vomiting and diarrhoea is being reported in hospitals and clinics throughout the city. The sudden increase has been attributed to the extreme summer heat by the doctors who claim that it provides favourable conditions where viruses can be spread through contaminated food and water.

What is viral gastroenteritis?

Viral gastroenteritis is a condition that occurs when the intestine gets infected causing inflammation of the stomach and intestines. The World Health Organization (WHO) cites that it is typically carried by viruses like norovirus and rotavirus and is transmitted through food, water or close contact with an infected individual. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the disease is very contagious and can be easily transmitted in a crowd setting or in a dirty environment.

Symptoms to be aware of

In extreme situations particularly in children and the elderly dehydration may result in life threatening conditions unless immediate measures are taken. Some of the most common sysmptoms of viral gastroineritis include:

Diarrhoea

Nausea and vomiting

Abdominal cramps

Fever

Dehydration

Healthcare professionals note that bacteria and viruses in food and water grow faster in hot weather causing infections to be easier to spread due to improper refrigeration and contact with infected sources. Moreover individuals are more likely to eat and drink outside during summer and thus face the risk of being exposed to unhygienic habits.

Expert urges precautionary measures

Encouraging the people to exercise additional measures to prevent infection, especially in the months of summer. Dr. Bimal Kumar Sahu, Sr. Consultant Unit in Charge, Gastroenterology, Artemis Hospitals shared few key recommendations to protect yourself from viral gastroenritis:

Ensure to consume only clean, boiled or filtered water

Avoid eating stale or uncovered food

Wash your hands thoroughly before eating

Maintain good food hygiene at home

If you are travelling then substitute water with soft drinks like carbonated beverages

The global health organization also stresses the importance of basic hygienic measures which can play a big role in minimizing the transmission of gastrointestinal diseases.

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When to seek medical help

Most cases of viral gastroenteritis do not require medical intervention because they recover on their own but medical intervention is required when symptoms get worse or prolonged. Some warning signs you should watch out for to seek medical help include:

Severe dehydration

Persistent vomiting

High fever

Blood in stools

The increase in viral gastroenteritis cases in Mysuru emphasises the impact of seasonal changes on public health. With temperatures soaring high the possibility of food and water-borne infections is at high risk of increasing, experts emphasize that safe food practices, hydration and good hygiene are simple preventive measures that can go a long way to safeguard individuals and families.

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