Viral gastroenteritis cases amid rising summer heatwave: Tips to protect yourself

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As the temperature continues to rise, viral gastroenteritis also known as stomach flu spikes in Mysuru with reports indicating a sharp rise in cases. A steady influx of patients especially children and the elderly with signs of dehydration, vomiting and diarrhoea is being reported in hospitals and clinics throughout the city. The sudden increase has been attributed to the extreme summer heat by the doctors who claim that it provides favourable conditions where viruses can be spread through contaminated food and water.
Viral gastroenteritis is a condition that occurs when the intestine gets infected causing inflammation of the stomach and intestines. The World Health Organization (WHO) cites that it is typically carried by viruses like norovirus and rotavirus and is transmitted through food, water or close contact with an infected individual. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the disease is very contagious and can be easily transmitted in a crowd setting or in a dirty environment.
In extreme situations particularly in children and the elderly dehydration may result in life threatening conditions unless immediate measures are taken. Some of the most common sysmptoms of viral gastroineritis include:
Healthcare professionals note that bacteria and viruses in food and water grow faster in hot weather causing infections to be easier to spread due to improper refrigeration and contact with infected sources. Moreover individuals are more likely to eat and drink outside during summer and thus face the risk of being exposed to unhygienic habits.
Encouraging the people to exercise additional measures to prevent infection, especially in the months of summer. Dr. Bimal Kumar Sahu, Sr. Consultant Unit in Charge, Gastroenterology, Artemis Hospitals shared few key recommendations to protect yourself from viral gastroenritis:
The global health organization also stresses the importance of basic hygienic measures which can play a big role in minimizing the transmission of gastrointestinal diseases.
Most cases of viral gastroenteritis do not require medical intervention because they recover on their own but medical intervention is required when symptoms get worse or prolonged. Some warning signs you should watch out for to seek medical help include:
The increase in viral gastroenteritis cases in Mysuru emphasises the impact of seasonal changes on public health. With temperatures soaring high the possibility of food and water-borne infections is at high risk of increasing, experts emphasize that safe food practices, hydration and good hygiene are simple preventive measures that can go a long way to safeguard individuals and families.
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
Medical help is needed if symptoms like severe dehydration, persistent vomiting, high fever or blood in stools occur.
High temperatures promote the growth and spread of viruses in contaminated food and water increasing infection risk.
It is a contagious infection of the intestines caused by viruses like norovirus and rotavirus leading to inflammation of the stomach and intestines.
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