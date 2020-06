Are you having fever? Though fever is also a common symptom of COVID-19, it could be due to other viral infections like common cold, flu and dengue. Such viral infections are more common in the summer. With the sudden rise in the temperature, the risk of a number of seasonal infections also increases. And one such common seasonal infection that you may suffer from is viral fever. But before you grab those antibiotics or some OTC (over-the-counter) drugs, why don t you try natural remedies to deal with it? Apart from being safe and easily available (mostly present in your kitchen), natural remedies to treat viral fever are effective to relieve the symptoms associated with a viral fever. So, here are some handy home remedies to treat viral fever that might help you out! Also Read - Not all viral diseases are contagious: Know the viruses that spread from person to person

#1 Coriander tea

Coriander seeds contain vitamins and phytonutrients which help boost your immune system. In addition to this, the presence of antibiotic compounds and potent volatile oils, coriander acts as an effective natural aid to combat a viral infection.

How to prepare: Coriander tea can be made by adding one tablespoon of coriander seeds to a glass of water. Boil this solution and allow it to cool, strain and add little milk and sugar. Drink this tea to relieve the symptoms of viral fever.

#2 Dill seeds decoction

In addition to strengthening the immune system and relaxing the body, dill seeds are also useful in reducing the body temperature. Due to the presence of flavonoids and monoterpenes, dill seed decoction acts as powerful antimicrobial agent to relieve viral fever.

How to prepare: The decoction can be prepared by roasting a tablespoon of suva seeds, peppercorns (2) and kalonji (1 teaspoon). Add this mixture to a cup of boiling water and allow it to boil for 10 minutes. Strain the contents, add a pinch of cinnamon powder and drink warm to relieve a fever.

#3 Tulsi leaves

One of the most effective and widely used natural remedies to help relieve the symptoms of viral fever is tulsi leaves. The anti-bacterial, germicidal, anti-biotic and fungicidal properties make tulsi leaves a potent remedy for a viral fever. Apart from this, you can also try these natural aids to improve your immunity.

How to prepare: All you need to do is to boil around 20 fresh and clean Tulsi leaves in one liter of water with half a spoon of clove powder. Allow the solution to boil till the water reduces to half. Drink this decoction every two hours.

#4 Rice starch

A common home remedy used since ancient times to treat viral fever naturally is rice starch (known as kanji in Hindi). This traditional remedy acts as a diuretic agent that increases urination and boosts the immune system. It also acts as a natural nourishing drink, especially for children and older people suffering from viral fever.

How to prepare: Cook a cup of rice by adding one and half cup of water. Once it starts cooking (when rice granules are half-cooked), strain the liquid. Add this liquid to a glass, a pinch of salt and drink when warm to combat viral fever symptoms.

#5 Dry ginger mixture

Ginger is a powerhouse of health benefits and contains compounds that show anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and analgesic properties to ease the symptoms of viral fever. Hence, people suffering from viral fever are recommended to consume dry ginger with some honey to help relieve the discomfort associated with viral fever.

How to prepare: This can be prepared by adding two medium-sized pieces of dry ginger (soonth) in a cup of water and boil the mixture. Another method involves addition of dry ginger, turmeric (one teaspoon), black pepper powder (one teaspoon) and little amount of sugar to a cup of water and boiling the solution until its volume reduces to half. Drink this solution four times a day to relieve the symptoms of viral fever.

#6 Fenugreek water

A readily available ingredient in the kitchen, fenugreek seeds are a reservoir of medicinal compounds like diosgenin, saponins and alkaloids. Apart from these, fenugreek also contains various compounds that help reduce fever and other symptoms associated with viral infection. Additionally, you can use fenugreek or methi for various health comlications, here s a complete guide to use it.

How to prepare: Soak one tablespoon of fenugreek seeds in a half cup of water overnight. In the morning, strain this solution and sip this drink at regular intervals to treat viral fever. You can also consume a mixture of fenugreek seeds, lemon and honey in the morning for some relief.

Disclaimer: These are only home remedies and must not be used in place of medical advice. Please visit you doctor if your symptoms persist.

