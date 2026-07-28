Viral fever or hepatitis? Why yellow eyes, dark urine and weakness shouldn't be ignored

Think your fever is just a seasonal viral infection? Experts warn that persistent fatigue, jaundice, dark urine, and abdominal pain could signal hepatitis a potentially serious liver condition that requires timely diagnosis and treatment.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Vijay Kumar H J

Yellow Eyes, Dark Urine, Fatigue: Doctor Shares The Red Flags Of Hepatitis (Image created using AI)

Fever, pain in the body, weakness, and reduced appetite are sometimes referred to as seasonal viral disease by individuals. However, even if in most cases fever resulting from a viral infection goes away with sufficient rest, the symptoms also presented can be signs of hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver.

Jaundice And Other Warning Signs Of Hepatitis You Should Never Ignore

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Vijay Kumar H J, Senior Consultant Medical Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Interventional Endoscopy, KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru, explained that the causes of viral fever are standard viruses, and the diagnosis can be made within three-seven days. Although tiredness can continue to last for a while, the disease does not affect health much. Hepatitis appears as a result of hepatitis viruses (A, B, C, or E), consumption of excess alcohol, or the use of certain medications. The function of the liver as a filter for toxins makes its inflammation adversely affecting one's well-being.

Jaundice is evident in the yellow discoloration of skin and eyes brought about by increased bilirubin in the blood, one of the important symptoms which distinguishes hepatitis from the simple viral infection. The use of dark urine, pale or clay colored stools, persistent nausea and vomiting, pain in the right side of the abdomen, and prolonged tiredness are other symptoms showing need for medical help.

Persistent Fatigue Could Be A Sign Of Liver Inflammation

Fatigue related to hepatitis is more severe than normal fatigue as it lasts longer. People report that they feel tired even after long sleep which prevents them from attending even the simplest activities. Any of these signals are indicative of an urgent need for medical attention if symptoms continue for a number of days rather than disappearing.

How serious hepatitis is, depends on what causes it. Hepatitis A and E infections are of food or water origin, thus resulting in the short-term state of patients suffering from them. Hepatitis B and C infections are spread with blood and body fluids, and it becomes a chronic infection in some patients, which may eventually contribute to liver cirrhosis or cancer in case of no treatment. The good thing is that hepatitis A and B can be prevented using vaccines, while prompt diagnosis and antiviral therapy can reduce the severity of hepatitis B and C infection.

To diagnose hepatitis, physicians examine the patient's blood for function assessment and virus detection. Sometimes, imaging techniques should be used in order to establish the degree of damage to the liver as a result of hepatitis. The type of treatment largely depends on the cause of the disease and may involve supportive therapy, antiviral medications, lifestyle changes, and refusal from alcohol consumption or from taking medicines that may damage the liver even more.

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How To Prevent Hepatitis And Protect Your Liver Health

To minimize the chances of contracting hepatitis, practice proper hand hygiene, drink safe water, eat food prepared safely, refrain from sharing needles or razors, ensure safe blood transfusions, and take vaccinations.

Not all fevers should give cause for concern; however, fatigue and the yellowing of the skin and eyes are not to be brushed off as "just another viral fever". Diagnosis and treatment are important in order to avert complications and ensure the long-term safety of the liver. Consult a doctor at the first signs of persistent symptoms or new warning signs.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you have persistent fever, jaundice, severe fatigue, abdominal pain, or any other concerning symptoms, consult a qualified healthcare professional promptly. Never self-diagnose or delay seeking medical care based on information in this article.

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