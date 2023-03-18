Viral Cases In India: How to Differentiate Between Symptoms Of COVID, H3N2 And Flu

Amid a surge in viral cases, how to differentiate between H3N2, Covid-19, H1N1, common cold, and flu?

India is seeing a surge in viral infections due to H3N2, Covid-19, and swine flu or H1N1. While most of the cases are reportedly due to H3N2, data shows that swine flu and COVID cases are also rising in the country.

COVID cases as per the Ministry of Health's latest data stand at 4,623 with an active caseload of 0.01% per cent. It also noted that till February 28, 2023, a total of 955 H1N1 cases have been reported, the majority from Tamil Nadu (545), Maharashtra (170), Gujarat (74), Kerala (42) and Punjab (28). Meanwhile, 451 cases of H3N2 variant cases have been reported from January 2 to March 5, 2023, according to the union ministry with 2 dead, each in Karnataka and Haryana. The latest case of H3N2 has been detected in Assam.

Understand The Difference

Notably, H1N1, previously called swine flu, is a virus similar to the influenza viruses that cause illness in pigs. On the other hand, flu, or the common cold, is quite frequent during seasonal changes and is, often, harmless. "There are more than 200-300 viruses that may cause the common cold. In each virus type, there can be subtypes and variants. The majority of the common colds are caused by rhinoviruses, respiratory syncytial viruses, influenza type A and type B viruses, etc. Covid-19, on the other hand, is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and is considered highly infectious.

Common Symptoms

While some may experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment, others may become seriously ill and require medical attention, especially older people and people with low immunity, or have co-morbidities. Some common symptoms that are common in both infections are fever, body ache, fatigue, headache, cough, and sore throat. Clinically, it is difficult to differentiate if it is COVID or flu. However, there are some features, which can help in differentiating, say experts.

H3N2 can cause hoarseness of voice, while in Covid-19, symptoms start with fever or stuffy nose.

In flu, body ache or myalgia is too much.

or myalgia is too much. Flu causes severe dry cough which lasts for a longer period than usual (up to 3 weeks).