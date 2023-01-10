VIDEO: Rakhi Sawant's Mother Diagnosed With Brain Tumour And Cancer That Has Spread To Lungs

Rakhi Sawant's mother has been diagnosed with advance stage cancer and brain tumour.

Taking to Instagram, Rakhi posted a video in which she broke down while announcing the sad news. Scroll down to watch the video.

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant has shared an emotional video on her social media account from Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital in which she informed her fans that her mother Jaya Sawant has been diagnosed with brain tumour and cancer that has already spread to her lungs.

Taking to Instagram, Rakhi posted a video in which she broke down while announcing the sad news. She also requested her fans to pray for her mother. She captioned the video as: "Mom is in hospital. She is not well pray for her."

In the video, Rakhi can be heard saying "Hi everyone, I came out from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 last night. (Got to know) My mom is not well, she is in hospital. Please pray for her, she is not feeling her best. She is fighting a battle with cancer. We just came to know that she has brain tumour with cancer". She further added that the doctor has said that her mother's left side is paralyzed. And a sample has been sent to the lab whose report will decide how much radiation is required to treat her condition. The doctors have also informed that her mother's cancer has spread to the lungs and it is not at the stage where an operation can be performed. Her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani and her brother Rakesh are also seen with her in the video.

What Is A Brain Tumour

A brain tumour is a condition in which excessive growth or abnormal cells grows inside the brain. There ate two types of cancer -- tumours that are non-cancerous (benign), and the others are tumours that are cancerous (malignant). The growth of the cells inside the brain decides how quickly it will affect the function of the body's central nervous system.

What Are The Symptoms of Brain Tumour?

The condition comes with a set of signs and symptoms. However, they can vary greatly depending on the size, location, and rate of growth of the tumour. Below mentioned are some of the common signs and symptoms that one should know:

A different pattern of headaches Nausea or vomiting Unable to balance the body Speech difficulty Brain fog Hearing problems Change in behaviour Extreme fatigue or tiredness Gradual loss of sensation or movement in an arm or a leg Blurry vision