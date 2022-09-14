Video of Snake Stuck Inside Woman's Ear Gets VIRAL: What Are The Dangers of Snake Bites?

Video of Snake Stuck Inside Woman's Ear Gets VIRAL

In the 3 minutes video which was posted on Facebook by a user named Chandan Singh with the caption: "Snake went inside the ear".

An extremely disturbing video has gone viral on social media. The clip shows a snake stuck inside a woman's ear, and guess what! It is alive. In the 3 minutes video which was posted on Facebook by a user named Chandan Singh with the caption: "Snake went inside the ear". In the video clip, the woman can be seen calmly sitting inside a doctor's chamber, where a medical practitioner, wearing hand gloves, is seen using a clip to try to remove the snake from the patient's ear, which is seen peeking out from the side of the ear. The location or time of the incident has not been revealed in the video. Haven't watched the video yet? Here, take a look:

The nail-biting video footage, however, ends without revealing whether or not the snake could be pulled out of the woman's ear. The abrupt end of the viral video has disappointed netizens and left them concerned about the woman. Some commented that the video is fake, and some said she should have gone to a snake charmer instead of a doctor.

Snake bites can cause severe medical emergencies involving sudden paralysis, heart not working, severe bleeding disorders that can lead to fatal haemorrhage, etc. The venom in the snake bite can also cause irreversible kidney failure and severe local tissue destruction that can cause permanent disability and limb amputation.

What Are The Dangers of Snake Bites?

Snake bites can be life-threatening, therefore proper knowledge about what can happen when you are bitten by one of these is very important. Here is a list of things that can happen in your body after getting bitten by a snake:

Pain and swelling around the bite Bruising Bleeding Blistering around the bite. Severe pain and tenderness at the site of the bite. Nausea Fever, accompanied by chills Chronic headache Convulsions Numbness Vomiting Diarrhoea Laboured breathing (in extreme cases, breathing may stop altogether)

Venom present in snake bites can cause an allergic reaction in some people, which may include anaphylaxis. Apart from the above-mentioned symptoms, a snake bite can also lead to fear and panic.

You may like to read

Which Organs Get Affected The Most?

Snake bites are like injecting poisonous venom inside the body, directly into the blood. Venom may cause changes in blood cells, prevent blood from clotting, and severely damage blood vessels, causing them to leak. These changes in the body can lead to internal bleeding and to heart, respiratory, and kidney failure.

What To Do After A Snake Bite?

When you suspect a snake bite, immediately get yourself checked by a doctor or physician. However, if you get some time in the middle, try to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Calm down, and do not panic. Make the patient sit down with the bite below the level of the heart. Remove anything tight from around the bitten part of the body. Wash the wound with warm soapy water immediately. Cover the bite with a clean, dry dressing. Visit a doctor immediately.