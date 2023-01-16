Nepal Plane Crash Video Has Left Many Suffer From Aerophobia: Is This An Anxiety Disorder?

In one of the most horrific plane crashes in 3 decades, all 72 passengers on board a Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to the tourist town of Pokhara died on Sunday. It is the country's deadliest plane crash in 30 years. The spine-chilling incident was captured by one of the Indian passengers who was reportedly doing a Facebook live at the time of landing -- seconds before the crash took place.

Disturbing Final Moments From Nepal Plane Crash

A bone-chilling video has appeared on social media that shows the final moments inside the aircraft that crashed in Nepal on Sunday. The video captured the final, extremely disturbing moments of the flight right before the crash happened. The footage from the video has gone viral on social media, giving people anxiety about boarding a flight. (Alert: The video can be disturbing for some people.)

Watch The Video Here

In the video, a young man, identified as Sonu Jaiswal (29) can be seen showing shots of passengers sitting inside the ill-fated aircraft, and then the camera pans to show the city below from the window as the plane circles before landing. Within seconds things turn worse, and the aircraft can be seen falling down. Suddenly there is an explosion and the screen shows a massive fireball. The final few seconds show a horrifying fire outside the window and cries of distraught passengers can be heard.

Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. @cmprachanda@PM_nepal_ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2023

People Fear Boarding A Flight After Seeing Crash Footage

Aviation accidents are not uncommon in Nepal. Airlines have often reported difficulty in landing on the runways due to continuous weather changes. "Landing an aircraft requires good runway conditions and weather situations. Both of these are hard to find in Nepal which makes it difficult for the pilots to safely land a plane in this area," an official was quoted as saying.

Sunday's Yeti plane crash incident has left many suffering from anxiety due to the video that captured the final moments of the plane crash. In a survey that was conducted by TheHealthSite.com, many voted for having fears of boarding a fight after seeing the footage of the Nepal crash. But do you know this particular anxiety has a name? It is called Aerophobia, or aviophobia. What is it? Is it a type of anxiety disorder? Let us understand.

What Is Aerophobia?

A person is said to be suffering from Aerophobia, or aviophobia when he/she develops extreme fear of flying. People with this aerophobia might feel intense anxiety before or during a flight. This condition is also referred to as anxiety disorder which can interrupt a person's behavior when taking a flight.

What Causes Aerophobia?

There is no specific cause of aerophobia, as the fear generally originates from a combination of several factors. The fear of flying can get exacerbated with time, and also incidents can trigger anxiety.

Symptoms of Aerophobia

Some of the signs that you are suffering from Aerophobia anxiety disorder can be noticed when you are on the air. Such symptoms include:

Chills Choking sensation Disorientation Gastrointestinal upset Increased heart rate Flushed skin