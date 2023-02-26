Video: 24-Year-Old Man Dies of Heart Attack While Working Out At Gym In Hyderabad

Man Collapses While Working Out At Gym, Dies of Heart Attack

A heart-wrenching video is doing rounds on the internet from a gym in Hyderabad where a 24-year-old policeman collapsed during a workout at the gym.

In yet another incident, a young man died of a heart attack while working out at the gym. The shocking moments of the young man's death were captured on CCTV installed in the gym. In the video which has gone viral on social media, a 24-year-old policeman, identified as Vishal, can be seen collapsing while doing push-ups and stretches. As per the reports, the man died on the spot due to a heart attack.

In the CCTV footage, Vishal can be seen coughing vigorously after completing push-ups. Moments later, he sits on the ground and collapses.

Watch the video HERE:

Watch CCTV Footage 👇 He died at gym due to heart attack. pic.twitter.com/FbA6hghS4E Arbaaz The Great (@ArbaazTheGreat1) February 23, 2023

The shocking video of a young man's sudden death during a workout session has left netizens worried. The incident brings back some of the cases that the nation witnessed in the last few months.

Celebrities Who Died of a Heart Attack During Workout Sessions

This is not the first time that death happened during a workout session at the gym. Last year, famous TV actor, Siddhanth Surryavanshi died due to a heart attack during physical training. This came a few weeks after comedian Raju Srivastava died of a massive heart attack while working out at the gym. This is not it, Salman Khan's 50-year-old body double Sagar Oandey also suffered a heart attack during a gym workout. South superstar Punetch Rajkumar died on October 29, 2021, after suffering a heart attack while workout. The list is getting bigger day by day. If we check the statistics, there has been a sudden spike in cases of heart attacks deaths linked to strenuous physical activities.

So the biggest question at the moment is what is causing heart attacks during workout sessions? As per studies, staying active helps the heart to remain in better health, then why the heart is stopping suddenly during a physical workout? Does high-intensity exercise raise the risk of a heart attack? Let's know from the experts.

What Is a Heart Attack?

It is a condition in which there is a sudden blockage in the coronary arteries supplying blood to the heart muscles. This blood circulation is important as it keeps the heart active and functioning. There can be several contributing factors to a heart attack, some of them include -- high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, unhealthy diets, stress, inadequate sleep, excessive alcohol consumption, etc.

What Causes Heart Attacks During Exercise?

Sudden cardiac deaths during strenuous workout sessions are common in those cases where blockages are undiagnosed. As per experts, vigorous exercise can cause plaque rupture in the heart or trigger electrical disturbances in the heart that can cause cardiac arrest.

Signs of An Impending Heart Attack

Heart attacks among the youth are increasing in the post-COVID pandemic era. In the last few months, several cases of death due to a heart attack while working out at the gym have surfaced on the internet. Some of the famous faces are also ranked in the list --

Chest pain Chest discomfort Numbness in the hands and feet Unexplained restlessness Unable to breathe properly Excessive sweating Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, back, arm, or shoulder Nauseous Light-headed Extreme tiredness or fatigue

Take note of the symptoms listed above and make sure to visit a doctor immediately as and when any of these appear.

