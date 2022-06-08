BEWARE! Viagra Overdose Can Lead To A Permanent 'Bulge'

Prayagraj man consumed Viagra in large quantities! Read to know how it scarred him for life.

A strange case recently came to light from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where a married man was forced to consume viagra in large quantities to satisfy his wife physically. As a result, the man had to be admitted to the hospital for treatment. But this doesn't end here as a new problem came to the fore, under which a bulge would remain forever in his private part.

Viagra In Large Quantity Upto 200 Mg

The young man married only three months ago, according to the information received. Then, on the advice of a friend, the young man started taking viagra. Earlier, he was consuming viagra in small quantities, but he was not satisfied. But after some time, he began consuming the medication up to 200 mg daily, which is four times more than the specified quantity. His condition worsened after consuming it for more than a day.

The 'Bulge' In The Genital Part

Taking viagra in large quantities caused him to face an erection, which did not end even after 20 days. His person's condition kept deteriorating, after which he had to be admitted to the hospital. The hospital doctors successfully performed the penile prosthesis surgery on the victim. However, now he has a problem which will last for life. As per physicians, this person might have kids. But the bulge in his private part will never subside, so he has to wear loose cloth forever to hide the bump. However, this will not cause any trouble in her married life.

Let's Know About The Side Effects Of Viagra:

Risk of low blood pressure: Low blood pressure is quite possible due to its consumption. If you often have the problem of low BP, then you should never consume it. Liver conditions: Consumption of viagra harms the liver. If someone consumes this regularly, there is a high possibility of liver weakening. Heart problems: People who have heart problems should never consume it. Also, viagra should never be taken with other medicines.