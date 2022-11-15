Telugu Actor Krishna, Mahesh Babu's Father, Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

END OF AN ERA | In yet another incident of death due to cardiac arrest, Mahesh Babu's father, and veteran actor Krishna breathed his last in the early hours of Tuesday. The actor had suffered a mild cardiac arrest and was receiving treatment at a city-based private super-specialty hospital. He was 80.
According to the reports, superstar Mahesh Babu's father was admitted to the hospital on Monday and was put on a ventilator.
Tributes Pour In
After the news broke, many famous faces took to social media to pay tributes to the late actor Krishna. Take a look Here:
SUPER STAR KRISHNA ⭐️
End of an era.
My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir,family and Krishna Gaaru's extended family which includes you,me and every telugu cinema fan. 💔 Nani (@NameisNani) November 15, 2022
Cardiac arrest is a severe health condition that is marked by the sudden stoppage in the heartbeat. When the heart stops working suddenly, a cardiac arrest takes place. This condition can be so severe that it can lead to paralysis or even death.