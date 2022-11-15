Sign In
Veteran Telugu Actor Krishna, Mahesh Babu's Father, Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

The veteran actor was admitted to a city hospital in the early hours of Monday. He was put on a ventilator.

Written by Satata Karmakar |Updated : November 15, 2022 11:40 AM IST

END OF AN ERA | In yet another incident of death due to cardiac arrest, Mahesh Babu's father, and veteran actor Krishna breathed his last in the early hours of Tuesday. The actor had suffered a mild cardiac arrest and was receiving treatment at a city-based private super-specialty hospital. He was 80.

According to the reports, superstar Mahesh Babu's father was admitted to the hospital on Monday and was put on a ventilator.

Tributes Pour In

After the news broke, many famous faces took to social media to pay tributes to the late actor Krishna. Take a look Here:

Cardiac Arrest: What To Know

Cardiac arrest is a severe health condition that is marked by the sudden stoppage in the heartbeat. When the heart stops working suddenly, a cardiac arrest takes place. This condition can be so severe that it can lead to paralysis or even death.

