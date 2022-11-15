Veteran Telugu Actor Krishna, Mahesh Babu's Father, Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Telugu Actor Krishna, Mahesh Babu's Father, Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

The veteran actor was admitted to a city hospital in the early hours of Monday. He was put on a ventilator.

END OF AN ERA | In yet another incident of death due to cardiac arrest, Mahesh Babu's father, and veteran actor Krishna breathed his last in the early hours of Tuesday. The actor had suffered a mild cardiac arrest and was receiving treatment at a city-based private super-specialty hospital. He was 80.

According to the reports, superstar Mahesh Babu's father was admitted to the hospital on Monday and was put on a ventilator.

Tributes Pour In

After the news broke, many famous faces took to social media to pay tributes to the late actor Krishna. Take a look Here:

TRENDING NOW

Cannot believe this...my deepest condolences to the entire family..may your soul rest in peace sir🙏🙏🙏@ItsActorNaresh@urstrulyMaheshpic.twitter.com/KsJhtgRcvA MS Raju (@MSRajuOfficial) November 14, 2022

Devastated on hearing the news of our Super Star Krishna Garu's Demise.. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 Telugu Cinema lost a LEGEND 💔 My Deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh garu, family, fans and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/W6KKdtoQfH Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) November 15, 2022

SUPER STAR KRISHNA ⭐️ End of an era. My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir,family and Krishna Gaaru's extended family which includes you,me and every telugu cinema fan. 💔 Nani (@NameisNani) November 15, 2022

You may like to read

End Of An Era Om Shanti #SuperStarKrishna garu Biggest Loss To Telugu Film Industry. My Deepest Condolences to @urstrulyMahesh garu and the whole family!!! pic.twitter.com/yYEUuO4Ccg Abhishek Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@AbhishekOfficl) November 15, 2022

Cardiac Arrest: What To Know

Cardiac arrest is a severe health condition that is marked by the sudden stoppage in the heartbeat. When the heart stops working suddenly, a cardiac arrest takes place. This condition can be so severe that it can lead to paralysis or even death.

RECOMMENDED STORIES