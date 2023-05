Veteran Bollywood Actor Annu Kapoor Hospitalised In Delhi After Complaining of Chest Pain

Annu Kapoor Health Updates: According to the initial reports, Annu Kapoor has severe chest congestion, which caused the pain.

Famous Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after he complained of chronic chest pain on Thursday morning. The hospital released a statement where they notified that the 66-year-old actor is "currently stable and recovering". According to the reports, the actor is admitted under Dr. Sushant Wattal in the cardiology department.

More details are awaited...

