Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital on Sunday following a few episodes of breathlessness. His manager who manages his Twitter handle posted, "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He's had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe." His wife and actress, Saira Banu also took to Twitter to confirm that the actor is "stable" and will be discharged soon.

Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He's had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr Nitin Gokhale is attending to him.

Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.

Dilip Kumar Diagnosed With Bilateral Pleural Effusion

Dr Jalil Parkar, pulmonologist treating the actor at Hinduja Hospital also confirmed in a media statement that Dilip Kumar is on oxygen support and has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. He also confirmed that the actor is stable and not in ICU. Here is what you need to know about the disease. “Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is on oxygen support, not on a ventilator. He is stable. We are waiting for few test results to perform a pleural aspiration,” he said, reported news agency ANI.

What Is Bilateral Pleural Effusion?

A pleural effusion is a collection of fluid in the pleural space, which is the space between the tissue layers that line the lungs and the chest wall. It’s also known as effusion or a pulmonary effusion. A pleural effusion can be classified as either transudate or exudate depending on the type of fluid that creates it. While your doctor may have to drain the pleural effusion, the treatment will most likely depend on whatever caused it.

What Causes It?

Pleural effusion occurs when the fluid seeps into the pleural space – a gap between visceral and pleural membranes in the chest cavity that contains a small amount of fluid to promote smooth lung movement. Fluid under pressure, cancerous cells, and infectious agents can all enter the pleural cavity and cause it to swell with excess fluid and other substances.

While any conditions lead to pleural effusion, some of the major causes include congestive heart failure, kidney failure, infection, malignancy, lung cancer, trauma, pulmonary embolism, cirrhosis, infection and hypoalbuminemia.

Signs And Symptoms

Some of the common symptoms of the disease include:

Pain in the chest

Difficulty in breathing

Painful breathing

Dry cough

Fever

Shortness of breath

Difficulty with physical activity

In some case, deep breathing leads to pain and the patient might experience fever, chills and loss of appetite.

Diagnosis

Your doctor will do a physical examination and use a stethoscope to check your lungs. A chest X-ray may be done to diagnose pleural effusion. Other tests that could be used include CT scan, chest ultrasound, pleural fluid analysis, bronchoscopy and pleural biopsy.

Your doctor will remove fluid from the pleural membrane area by inserting a needle into the chest cavity and suctioning the fluid into a syringe during a pleural fluid analysis. This procedure is known as thoracentesis. This is also a frequent method used to remove excess fluid from the chest cavity. After that, the fluid will be examined to see what’s causing it.

A pleural biopsy, which includes collecting a sample of tissue from the pleura, may also be performed by your doctor. This can be accomplished by inserting a tiny needle into the chest cavity from the outside of the chest wall. Your doctor may recommend a thoracoscopy if they discover you have a pleural effusion but are unable to determine which type it is. While you’re under general anaesthesia, your doctor will make a few small incisions in the chest area for this surgery. The camera and surgical equipment will then be inserted through one incision and a little amount of fluid or tissue will be extracted for analysis. This is the part of the treatment that is explained below.

Treatment Of Pleural Effusion

While small transudative pleural effusions may not require treatment, the majority of the big ones and most exudative pleural effusions require treatment. Also, the treatment depends on the cause and severity of the condition.

Draining Fluid

Treatment usually entails emptying the fluid from the chest cavity with a needle or a tiny tube placed into the chest. The doctor will give you a local anaesthetic before the procedure to make the experience more comfortable. After the anaesthetic wears off, you may experience some pain or discomfort at the incision site. To help with pain relief, most doctors will prescribe medication. Some patients may require to undergo this condition in case the fluid builds up again.

Pleurodesis

In this treatment, a doctor injects a drug into the area to draw the extra fluid out of the body. It causes a minor inflammation between the pleura of the lung and the pleura of the chest cavity. A talc combination is frequently used as the medication. This medicine causes the pleura’s two layers to adhere together, preventing future fluid build-up between them.

Surgery

A doctor physically inserts a shunt, or small tube, into the chest cavity in more extreme situations. This helps to divert fluid from the chest to the belly, where it may be eliminated more easily by the body. For people who haven’t responded to other therapies, this could be an alternative. Pleurectomy, which involves surgically removing a portion of the pleural lining, may also be a possibility in some circumstances.

When To Know If It’s An Emergency?

In case you notice the following symptoms, make sure to contact your doctor immediately. If left untreated, the condition can lead to fatal consequences.