Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital on Sunday following a few episodes of breathlessness. His manager who manages his Twitter handle posted “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.” His wife and actress Saira Banu also took to Twitter to confirm that the actor is “stable” and will be discharged soon. Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD