Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital on Sunday morning after experiencing breathlessness his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said. Kumar 98 was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital around 8.30 AM. He was unwell today morning and had breathlessness. He is now at Khar Hinduja non-COVID hospital for investigations Banu told PTI. A tweet from the actor’s verified Twitter account read: Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-COVID PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He's had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending