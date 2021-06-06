Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital on Sunday morning after experiencing breathlessness, his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said. Kumar, 98, was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital around 8.30 AM. “He was unwell today morning and had breathlessness. He is now at Khar Hinduja non-COVID hospital for investigations,” Banu told PTI. Also Read - COVID-19 could cause ‘hidden’ lung damage that can make you ill for months

A tweet from the actor’s verified Twitter account read: “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-COVID PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.” The actor was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up. Read the tweet here: Also Read - Wearing face mask can cause over-exposure to carbon dioxide and breathlessness: Is it true?

Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Also Read - Snoring may worsen cardiac function, especially in women Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021

What Does Shortness of Breath Feel Like? Signs And Symptoms

Breathlessness refers to that health condition in which the patient suffers from chronic breathing issues which are caused due to a problem in the system that can lead to less or no flow of air in the lungs. It is a symptom that can be caused due to several underlying health conditions. Some of the major health conditions which can lead to shortness of breath are — Heart diseases, Pneumonia, Asthma, Lung ailment, age-related complications, overweight, and also stress accompanied by anxiety. Here are some of the signs and symptoms of breathlessness: