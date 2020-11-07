Vertigo is a sensation that makes you feel off balance. It can make you feel dizzy like you are spinning. Cervical vertigo is a type of vertigo that results from a poor neck posture or neck disorder. Neck pain accompanied by dizziness can worsen over time causing a lack of concentration difficulty in standing or walking straight. This condition could be a result of many underlying medical conditions. Causes of cervical vertigo Atherosclerosis One of the many causes of cervical vertigo includes blockage of arteries in the neck from hardening also known as atherosclerosis. It could also be a result