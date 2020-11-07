Cervical vertigo is a type of vertigo that results from a poor neck posture or neck disorder. Here’s everything you need to know.

Vertigo is a sensation that makes you feel off balance. It can make you feel dizzy like you are spinning. Cervical vertigo is a type of vertigo that results from a poor neck posture or neck disorder. Neck pain accompanied by dizziness can worsen over time, causing a lack of concentration, difficulty in standing or walking straight. This condition could be a result of many underlying medical conditions.

Causes of cervical vertigo

Atherosclerosis

One of the many causes of cervical vertigo includes blockage of arteries in the neck from hardening, also known as atherosclerosis. It could also be a result of neck dissection.

Injuries

A head injury can block the blood flow to the inner ear or brain stem (lower part of the brain), which can another condition that can lead to cervical vertigo.

Cervical osteoarthritis

Cervical spondylosis, also known as cervical osteoarthritis, could be another reason. It is a common, age-related condition that affects the joints in your cervical spine. This condition causes neck tissues to wear and tear.

Slipped disk

A slipped disk can also lead to the problem. Also known as a herniated disk, it is a condition that affects the spine, mostly the lower back. It generally occurs when the outer ring becomes weak or torn and causes the inner portion to slip out.

Poor posture

A poor posture may compress your cervical spine and lead to neck disorders. One such issue is “text neck,” wherein a person frequently bends their neck to look at their laptop or books. This puts more pressure on the arteries in the neck and causes this type of vertigo.

Symptoms

Cervical vertigo is itself a symptom of an underlying condition. However, you may experience some symptoms after moving the head too swiftly or a sudden change in the position. Signs and symptoms, you may experience include:

Pain in the ear

Ringing in ears

Nausea

Vomiting

Headache

Loss of balance

Inability to concentrate

Weakness

If left untreated, symptoms may worsen after exercise that include sudden movements. Consult a doctor immediately if you experience these symptoms.

Treatment

Physical therapy

You can opt for physical therapy to stretch your neck and shoulder muscles. It can help relieve the pressure on the cervical discs and reduce pain.

Medicines

Your doctor may prescribe certain muscle relaxants or anti-epileptic drugs that reduce tissue inflammation and alleviate pain.

Surgery

In severe cases wherein the patient is unable to move their arms, surgery might be required. It is best to seek medical advice in such cases.

Prevention

Use a heating pad or cold pack to relax sore muscles.

Exercising the muscles of the neck regularly will help you keep the muscles strong and reduce stress.

Keep your head, shoulders and spine aligned while working on your electronic devices.

Wear a soft collar to support and get some relief from the pain.

Takeaway

Cervical vertigo is a type of vertigo that can be treated with proper medication and following prevention tips. Symptoms of the condition may vary and should be diagnosed by a professional. So, you must visit a doctor if you experience any symptoms. In conclusion, this is a treatable condition that requires immediate attention.