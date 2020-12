Having vertigo is not fun. Vertigo, a sensation of movement—usually spinning—when you’re not actually moving, can cause dizziness, nausea, sickness, and loss of balance. Also Read - Facial yoga? Yes, these yoga asanas will slim your face and wipe out wrinkles

These symptoms can last for moments or be ongoing for months. It's also the number 1 cause of broken bones and head injuries of people over 55.

There are many different causes and categories of vertigo. One of the most common among them is inner ear viruses, Ménière's disease, or conditions that require surgery.

Causes and symptoms of vertigo

Vertigo or dizziness primarily occurs when the inner ear fails to receive enough blood flow. Viruses, such as those causing the common “cold” or “flu,” can attack the inner ear and its nerve connections to the brain, which can result in severe vertigo as well. Any harm or damage to the skull may cause devastating vertigo with nausea and hearing loss. Certain foods or airborne particles (such as dust, molds, pollens, danders, etc.) to which one is allergic too can also trigger the symptom.

Diseases of the nerves such as multiple sclerosis, syphilis, tumours, etc. can also affect balance.

Benefits of yoga in vertigo treatment

Postures are chosen which activate the nervous system and the balance centers in the inner ear, as well as building focus and concentration. They also have a direct effect on the sympathetic nervous system and help to improve the blood circulation to the head and other parts of the body. A healthy, pure blood flow to brain cells is the essence of the process in curing vertigo. Yoga asanas which stimulate the nervous system and purifies the blood that goes to the brain are optimal as therapy.

Try these yoga asanas to treat the condition

#Shanmukhi Mudra

This practice calms the brain and the nervous system and can be helpful in the prevention and reduction of anxiety, irritation, or anger. It relaxes and rejuvenates the eyes and facial nerves and tissues.

#Nadi Shodhan Pranayama

This process purifies the blood and respiratory system. The deeper breathing enriches the blood with oxygen and strengthens the respiratory system and balances the nervous system.

#Salamba Sirsasana

Due to its reverse-pull effect of gravity on the organs, this exercise helps in overcoming problems of the liver, kidneys, stomach, intestines, and reproductive organs. Apart from curing vertigo, when practiced for some time, it also stimulates the pituitary and pineal glands, which aid in growth and the production of sex hormones.

#Supta baddha konasana

The reclined bound angle pose calms the nervous system and reduces stress. It also helps strengthen and open up the neck, shoulder, back, and ab muscles. A healthy blood flow to the brain helps cure vertigo and this yoga pose does that. Try to hold the position for 3-4 minutes.

#Halasana for vertigo

Halasana is a yoga pose that strengthens and opens up the neck, shoulders, abs, and back muscles. It calms the nervous system, reduces stress, and stimulates the thyroid gland. It also helps women during menopause.

#Paschimottanasana

This yoga asana acts as a stress reliever and removes anxiety, anger, and irritability. It balances the menstrual cycles and is highly recommended for women, especially after delivery.

#Balasana

You can try restorative yoga poses like the child s pose to get relief from dizziness. If your knees hurt, you can place a blanket under your thighs and then perform this pose. Hold the child s pose for as long as you can.

#Shavasana

This posture brings a deep, meditative state of rest, which may help in the repair of tissues and cells, and in releasing stress. It also helps in reducing blood pressure, anxiety, and insomnia.

Precautions while treating vertigo with yoga asanas

#If you suffer from vertigo, you need to perform the forward bends with care. Do not perform sudden forward bends like a downward-facing dog. Also, ensure that you stand and sit up slowly when you are performing the forward bending postures to prevent dizziness.

#If you are performing any balancing postures, ensure that you perform them close to a wall for stability.

#Always be mindful about the placement of your neck. When you are practicing asanas as the triangle pose look forward instead of looking up.

#Do not perform back bending yoga poses that require you to flex your neck. Performing them could make you feel dizzy.

#Also, never hold your breath while you perform the yoga asanas. If you ever feel dizzy while practicing them, always come back to the child pose.

These simple exercises to overcome vertigo also have a direct effect on the sympathetic nervous system and help to improve the blood circulation to the head and other parts of the body. But, make sure to consult with your physician before making any changes to your lifestyle.