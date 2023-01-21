Venous Ulcers: All That One Needs To Know

Several factors can raise the chances of acquiring venous ulcers. One may reduce the risk by making some lifestyle changes.

Generally, when a person gets a cut on the body, the healing process starts working close to the wound. But if a person doesn't have proper blood circulation then there are chances of that person having venous problems. Venous ulcers are mainly leg ulcers that are caused due to improper blood circulation in the legs. Venous ulcers, also known as open sores, develop when the veins in the legs don't push blood back to the heart. The blood remains in the veins, building pressure on the veins. If this is left untreated, the chances of the pressure to increase are high which would lead to venous ulcers.

Dr. Nanda Rajaneesh, General & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Proctologist, Bariatric Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore, tells us all about venous ulcers, including causes, symptoms and risk factors.

Causes of Venous Ulcers

Venous ulcers are caused by excessive pressure in the veins of the leg. One-way valves in the veins maintain blood flowing up toward the heart. When these valves get weak or the veins become damaged and clogged, blood might flow back and pool in the legs. This is known as venous insufficiency. This causes increased strain in the lower leg veins leading to venous ulcers. The increased pressure and fluid accumulation hinder nutrients and oxygen from reaching tissues. A shortage of nourishment leads cells to die, causing tissue damage and the formation of a wound.

Symptoms of Venous Ulcers

In the early stages, most venous ulcers are asymptomatic. However, when the ulcer advances, you may have certain symptoms. Swelling and stiffness in the leg are the first signs of a venous ulcer. One might feel their leg feel heavier than usual, and one might also experience tingling or itching.

One might see a red, blue, or purple area beneath the skin that resembles a bruise just before the venous ulcer begins to break through the skin. This colorful area pierces the skin, resulting in a sore that will not heal by itself. Expect the pain levels in the leg to increase as the sore occurs. The signs of venous ulcers are mostly heaviness in the legs, severe pain or cramps, discolors, bad odor from the ulcer, dull aches in the legs, itchiness, and burning sensation above the ulcers.

Risk Factors of Venous Ulcers

Several variables might raise the chances of acquiring venous ulcers. A few of these factors, such as age and family history, are beyond control. However, one may reduce the risk by making some lifestyle changes, such as stopping smoking and keeping a healthy weight.

A sedentary way of life: Sedentary lifestyles put one at a higher risk of acquiring venous ulcers. This is because prolonged sitting or standing can reduce blood flow and contribute to venous insufficiency. If one has a desk job, attempt to stand up and incorporate occasional walks into the routine for an individual.

Trauma: Any kind of leg injury, like a cut or bruise, can harm the veins and cause which could develop as of venous ulcers. If a person has undergone the same, it is recommended to get a check-up of the veins if they are adequately pumping blood through the body.

Chronic venous hypertension: This is a disorder where the veins fail to effectively return blood to the heart, resulting in the production of venous ulcers. One should avoid sitting for too long. It is advised to walk around for 2 minutes every half an hour.

Conclusion

One can take a few steps to avoid developing or redeveloping a venous ulcer. If a person smokes, it is recommended to quit. Smoking can make blood circulation in the whole body. If one is overweight or obese, take action to reduce the weight. This reduces the chances of developing disorders that might impair the circulatory system. Another way to support healthy blood circulation is through regular exercise. If one's body is prone to inflammation, the doctor may advise making anti-inflammatory lifestyle modifications, such as changing diet.