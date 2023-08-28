Vegetarian Superfoods For Anemia: 4 Iron Rich Foods That Can Raise Your Haemoglobin Levels

If the level of haemoglobin becomes low, our body also suffers certain symptoms like fatigue, weakness and energy drain.

Haemoglobin is one of the most crucial components of our blood which is responsible for carrying oxygen to every organ and cells of our body. This is how our body stays healthy and functions normally. If the level of haemoglobin becomes low, our body also suffers certain symptoms like fatigue, weakness and energy drain. This is a condition called anaemia and typically happens due to the drop in haemoglobin levels. Fortunately, there are multiple solutions to this health problem. Aside from medications prescribed by doctors, experts claim that certain foods may also help increase haemoglobin levels in the body. Here are some vegetarian super foods that are known for its iron content and also enabling the absorption of iron in the body. Bhavya Dhir, a dietician and an expert on super foods mentioned on her Instagram profile that these foods really work.

What Happens When Haemoglobin Levels Drop?

Haemoglobin levels typically drop when a person is suffering from a disease. During this time, the body of the person is not able to produce red blood cells. The low production of RBC's is what cause the drop in haemoglobin and when it drops, our body falls short of the oxygen that it depends on to function normally. Without the oxygen supply, the body become swear, tired and the person might also feel lightheaded and faint.

These Vegetarian Foods Can Help Regulate Your Haemoglobin Levels

Foods to raise haemoglobin:

Indian Gooseberry

Amla, also known as the Indian gooseberry is loaded with Vitamin C. Vitamin C increases and enhance the absorption of iron in the body. The expert says that adding this to our diet will really help naturally raise our haemoglobin levels.

Garden Cress Seeds

Garden cress seeds and also called Halim seeds in Hindi. They are loaded with iron, calcium and fibre content which have the power to increase our haemoglobin levels, aid our digestive system and boost our overall health. The dietician says that they are an incredible super-food and a must add to our diet.

Beetroot

Did you know that the red colour of beetroot actually signifies the level of iron content? As obvious as it looks, it is very very rich in iron and consuming it will significantly benefit our haemoglobin count. Along with iron, beetroot also contain antioxidants, fibre, minerals and vitamins that can support our overall health.

Dates

Last but not the least, dates, a dry fruits which is not only delicious but also rich in iron. It is also a very healthy alternative to artificial sugar and is recommended by experts. These four vegetarian super-foods offer a rich spectrum of nutrients and also add a burst of flavour and variety to your meals.

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.

