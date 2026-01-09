Vedanta Chairman’s Son Agnivesh Agarwal Dies At 49: Difference Between Cardiac Arrest And Heart Attack

Vedanta Chairman's Son Agnivesh Agarwal Dies At 49: Agnivesh Agrawal had a fatal skiing accident a few weeks ago and was recovering from the injuries at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

Vedanta Chairman's Son Agnivesh Agarwal Dies At 49: Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal's son Agnivesh Agarwal passed away at 49, following a cardiac arrest in New York. His father confirmed the sudden death of Agnivesh Agarwal in a social media post on January 7.

Vedanta Chairman's Son Agnivesh Agarwal Cause of Death

Anil Agarwal expressed grief over the demise of his son, calling it 'the darkest day' of his life. In a social media post shared on X (previously Twitter) that has garnered over 8 million views, he revealed that Agnivesh Agrawal had a fatal skiing accident a few weeks ago and was recovering from the injuries at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

Vedanta Chairman continued, "My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us."

"I still remember the day Agni was born in Patna on 3 June, 1976. From a middle-class Bihari family, he grew into a man of strength, compassion, and purpose. The light of his mother's life, a protective brother, a loyal friend, and a gentle soul who touched everyone he met," he added.

Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us.

Difference Between Cardiac Arrest And Heart Attack

A heart attack and sudden cardiac arrest are both serious medical conditions related to coronary artery disease (CAD), but they are not the same. Here are five points you can differentiate this heart-related illness:

Heart attack is a circulatory problem , whereas sudden cardiac arrest is an electrical problem .

, whereas sudden cardiac arrest is an . Heart attack occurs when the blood flow to the heart is reduced or cut off due to a blood clot.

Sudden cardiac arrest occurs when the heart stops pumping blood around the body, including difficulty in breathing.

Sudden cardiac arrest is more severe when compared to a heart attack, as people can die instantly within seconds.

British Heart Foundation (BHF) outlines that many sudden cardiac arrests occur due to a heart attack, as people with this condition may develop a dangerous heart rhythm.

Symptoms of Heart Attack and Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Classic signs of a heart attack include uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain in the centre of the chest that can last more than a few minutes or it goes away and comes back. Additionally, other symptoms of a heart attack include discomfort in one or both arms, back, neck, jaw or stomach. It also includes shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort, sweats, nausea, or lightheadedness. Whereas sudden cardiac symptoms are loss of consciousness and abnormal breathing when you tilt the head and check for at least five seconds.

"Symptoms of a heart attack may be immediate and intense or start slowly with mild symptoms. It's also possible to have mild symptoms or even no symptoms and still have a heart attack. The heart usually doesn't stop beating during a heart attack. The heart attack symptoms in women can be different than in men," the American Heart Association (AHA) explains. "Sudden cardiac arrest causes a person to lose consciousness and a pulse. The person can die if they don't receive help within minutes."

