Varicose Veins During Menopause: Why You Get It And What You Can Do About It?

Women are much more likely to get varicose veins than in men. Varicose veins often appear during menopause. Know why here.

Menopause is a natural process that all women go through as they age. When a woman permanently stops having menstrual periods, this indicates that the person has reached a stage of life called menopause. Nowadays, it occurs around the early 40s to late 50s. During menopause, one goes through hormonal changes in the body that leads to changes in sleep, mood, and hair fall. Menopause affects the overall health of an individual. Varicose veins during menopause is a common problem faced by many women.

Estrogen and progesterone have a positive effect on veins but when women get closer to their menopause, their ovaries stop producing hormones like estrogen. Varicose veins occur when the valves that control blood flow through veins do not open properly. Malfunctioning valves cause blood to pool in veins. Ultimately, over time, this leads to visibly protruding bluish veins. Weight gain is a common side effect of menopause, which puts more pressure on blood vessels and can lead to varicose veins.

Symptoms of varicose veins during menopause

During menopause, hormones begin to fluctuate, sometimes increasing and decreasing. The hormones estrogen and progesterone can dilate veins. All of these hormonal fluctuations in women make them much more likely to get varicose veins than in men. Pain, heaviness, skin problems, and blood clots occur before and during menopause. Here are some possible symptoms of varicose veins: blood clots, skin problems, leg cramps, itchiness on the legs, etc.

Risk factor of varicose veins during menopause

As hormone levels drop during menopause, the risk of varicose veins also increases. Premenopausal, perimenopausal, and menopausal hormonal fluctuations can occur over many years. The rise and subsequent fall in estrogen and progesterone during these phases can lead to thickening and less flexibility of the vein walls. Effects also occur along valves that return flow to the heart. The thickened areas along these valves prevent them from closing and allow blood to flow freely in both directions. Blood also pools around the valves, giving them a swollen, knotty appearance. Thickened vein walls narrow the path for blood to return, leading to blockage.

Menopausal slows down the metabolism, which could later have an impact on weight gain in women. Being overweight puts a strain on arteries and blood vessels throughout the body. Therefore, weight gain may be another factor contributing to the development of varicose veins. That is why varicose veins often appear in the legs, as a result of the additional pressure on the veins, and the poor pumping of blood to the heart.

Treatments of varicose veins

Hormone replacement therapy can relieve many menopausal symptoms, including sleep disturbances, mood swings, hot flashes, and weakened veins. The doctor may also suggest alternative treatments like vein therapy and laser treatment; both help to reduce the symptoms of varicose veins. There is another way to diagnose postmenopausal vascular health problems and that is ultrasound. Sound waves create real-time images that doctors can use to check the condition of the veins in the skin. Most importantly, it is necessary to have regular checks for varicose veins to monitor the development of more serious vascular health problems.

You may like to read

Conclusion

There are several ways to improve vascular health during menopause like exercising daily and intaking Vitamin C and managing weight these facts help to reduce varicose veins during menopause. As Varicose vein is self-diagnosable, it can be treated with home remedies but if the symptoms didn't reduce by remedies, it is important to consult the doctor for further treatment. Choosing the right food like avocado, beets, apples, buckwheat, and ginger, which all contain nutrients can have benefits on vein health.

The article is written by Dr. Vinay Nyayapathi, Vascular Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore.