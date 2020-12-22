Actress Taapsee Pannu got varicose veins removed 6 weeks before Rashmi Rocker training. Read on to know all about the condition.

Actress Taapsee Pannu, a fitness freak, is all set to star in her upcoming movie, Rashmi Rocket, which revolves around the life of a Gujarati girl named Rashmi, a fast-runner and is given the name "Rocket" by her fellow villagers. Her IG account is flooded with images of her healthy diet and workout sessions at the gym.

Taapsee Pannu Suffered From Varicose Veins

The actress recently took to her Instagram account to reveal that she suffered from varicose veins and got it treated before starting to prepare for her role in Rashmi Rocket. She captioned it, "When I see this picture, I remember how I got my varicose veins operated and removed just 6 weeks before I started training. Now those scares can act as an evil eye."

So, What Are Varicose Veins?

Varicose veins are large, damaged and swollen veins that often on the legs and feet. This happens when the veins aren’t functioning properly. They prevent the blood from flowing properly and results in leakage and pooling of blood that causes the veins to enlarge and lead to cramping. It can cause a great deal of discomfort and pain. Some of the common causes of this condition include standing for prolonged periods, obesity, family history, menopause, older age and pregnancy.

Symptoms

Varicose veins can affect anyone, and the symptoms of this debilitating condition include:

Dark purple or blue veins

Heavy and achy feelings in the legs

Muscle cramping and swelling in the lower legs

Twisted and bulging veins

Worsened pain after sitting or standing for a prolonged time

Skin discolouration around the veins

Constant itching around one or more veins

Prevention

While medical treatment is necessary in case the symptoms don’t disappear, or the pain is too much to handle, it can be treated by taking some necessary precautions.

Physical Activity

It goes without saying that exercise is one of the best ways to keep diseases at bay. It also helps relieve cramps by boosting blood circulation and preventing the build-up of toxins in the body.

Warm Shower

A warm shower bath, heating pad, hot water bottle or an ice pack to cool the inflamed muscles.

Do Not Sit Or Stand For Prolonged Periods

Standing and sitting in one position for prolonged periods can cause pressure in the veins. It might even lead to swollen and achy veins, so avoid sitting or standing for long.

Eat A Diet Low In Sodium

Avoid eating foods high in salt as they cause water retention and lead to varicose veins. Try to eat foods low in sodium, drink more water, eat foods high in complex carbs, protein, fibre, potassium, healthy fats and magnesium.

Elevate Your Legs

Elevating your legs at the same height as it can help improve blood circulation and reduce the pressure on the veins.

Massage

Massaging gently can help improve blood circulation and alleviate the pain. Avoid putting too much pressure on the veins as it might do more damage than good.

Do Not Wear Tight Clothing

When you have varicose veins, wear loose clothing to let the veins breathe and avoid restricting blood flow.

