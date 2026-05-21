Varicose veins treatment has changed: How stitch-free procedures offer faster recovery and less pain

Modern varicose vein treatments now use stitch-free procedures that reduce pain, shorten recovery time, and help patients return to daily life faster.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 21, 2026 5:47 PM IST

Varicose veins (Image AI Generated)

The varicose veins condition affects many people beyond their aesthetic value. The condition produces multiple symptoms which include aching pain and heavy leg sensation and swelling and itching and discomfort that becomes worse after extended periods of standing or sitting. The previous treatment methods required patients to undergo surgical procedures which involved stitches and hospital admissions and multiple weeks of recovery time.

The present situation demonstrates major transformations which have occurred throughout the years. Modern varicose vein treatments operate with minimal procedure requirements while enabling patients to resume regular activities within one or two days.

Why varicose veins develops?

According to Dr T Seetam Kumar, Consultant Neuro & Vascular Interventional Radiology of Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, "The development of varicose veins occurs when the veins internal valves experience weakness or damage. The blood starts to accumulate within the veins which leads to vein expansion and twisting instead of flowing back to the heart. The risk of developing this condition increases with multiple factors which include extended standing periods and being overweight and experiencing pregnancy and growing older and having family members who developed the condition."

"Many people ignore the early symptoms which they assume only represent a cosmetic problem. The untreated condition of varicose veins will develop into skin discoloration and constant swelling and ulcers and blood clots," the doctor added.

Minimally invasive treatments are changing care

Vascular treatment has reached a major milestone through the transition to minimally invasive medical techniques. Medical professionals now apply laser treatment and radiofrequency ablation and glue therapy methods to close malfunctioning veins through small incisions which do not require stitches.

Doctors utilize small punctures for these procedures instead of making traditional surgical cuts. The process starts with doctors inserting a thin catheter into the affected vein while they use ultrasound to monitor the procedure, and then they seal the damaged vein with heat or medical adhesive. The body redirects blood flow through healthy veins which enhances blood circulation and reduces symptoms.

You may like to read

Faster recovery and less discomfort

The treatments attract patients because they offer quick recovery times. Patients required extended periods of rest because traditional vein surgery needed them to stay away from all activities. Modern treatments, on the other hand, involve minimal scarring, reduced pain, and quicker healing.

Patients who return to work after their medical procedures need a recovery period of one to two days except for the high-intensity workouts which doctors recommend them to avoid. People should use compression stockings while walking regularly and drinking enough water and controlling their body weight to help them recover and stop future health issues.

Why early treatment for varicose veins is important?

People should not consider varicose veins as only a cosmetic defect. The symptoms of persistent leg pain with swelling and visible bulging veins and skin changes should prompt a patient to seek evaluation from a vascular expert. The combination of early diagnosis with immediate treatment leads to better outcomes and life quality improvements.

At present, patients no longer need to experience extended hospital stays because they have access to modern stitch-free surgical methods and minimally invasive procedures. The current treatment methods enable safer procedures which doctors can complete with greater speed and patient comfort than in previous times.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment of varicose veins or related vascular conditions.