Varicose Veins In Athletes: Why Runners And Weightlifters Are At Risk? Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Frequent running and heavy lifting can increase vein pressure. Know why athletes develop varicose veins, early symptoms to watch for, and when to seek help.

When we think about varicose veins, we usually think they happen to people who do not move much or stand for a long time. Varicose veins can also happen to runners, cyclists, weightlifters, and people who like to stay fit. According to Dr Ashish Dhadas, MBBS MS General Surgery (Mumbai) FIAGES, Consultant General Surgeon and Phlebologist, "Some kinds of training can make the veins in your legs work harder over time. If we understand why this happens, athletes can take care of their veins for a time."

Why Can Athletes Develop Varicose Veins?

Athletes can develop varicose veins due to the following reasons:

Pressure in the veins: Running long distances and lifting heavy weights can increase the pressure in the veins in your legs, which can hurt the valves. Pressure in the belly: Lifting things can stop the blood from coming back to the heart from your legs, which can cause blood to pool. Veins getting bigger: Training a lot can make the veins bigger. Increase the risk of blood flowing backwards. Having low body fat: If you have veins, it can hide the fact that the valves are not working properly. Family history: If someone in your family had varicose veins, you are more likely to get them, no matter how fit you are. Age: Women and older athletes can get changes in their veins that can cause problems. Not drinking water and lifestyle: If you do not drink enough water and sit or stand for a long time, it can cause blood to pool in your veins.

Symptoms of Varicose Veins Athletes Should Not Ignore

Here are some of the common symptoms of varicose veins that athletes should not ignore:

Your legs feel heavy. Hurt after you work out

You feel a burning sensation in your calves

You get cramps in your legs at night. Feel like moving them around

Your ankles get swollen

You can see veins even after you rest

It takes you some time to recover after a hard workout

How Athletes Can Protect Their Veins?

Athletes can protect their veins by following these tips:

Do cool-down exercises and take time to recover after you work out. Put your legs up after you exercise. Wear socks that can help your veins during and after you work out. Do low-impact activities, like swimming, to give your veins a break. Drink water and make sure you have the right balance of electrolytes. Lift things the right way so you do not put much pressure on your veins.

When to See a Doctor for Varicose Veins?

Exercise is one of the ways to keep your heart healthy. You need to be careful and aware of your body. If athletes have symptoms that do not go away, they should go see a doctor to find out if they have varicose veins or something else. If you find out early, you can stay healthy. Perform well.

