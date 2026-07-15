Vaping or smoking reduces fitness by 15% in young adults, study finds

A new study reveals that vaping and cigarette smoking can significantly lower exercise performance and heart-lung health in healthy young adults, challenging common safety myths.

Vaping or smoking (Image AI Generated)

A new study suggests that vaping is not as harmless as many young people believe. Many of the people who vape think that vaping is not as harmful as smoking since it has less of the drug. Both the use of vaping as well as cigarette smoking have been revealed to create a 15% decrease in fitness in healthy young adults. The results contribute to piling up substantial evidence that vaping can impact lung, heart, blood vessel health and exercise capability, even in healthy men and women.

What did the study find?

Manchester Metropolitan University (UK) undertook the research, possibly because the research team started in 2018 to introduce the device to Europe. Apparently the research was conducted by the researchers of Manchester Metropolitan University (UK) as in 2018 they began the process of introducing the device to Europe. The researchers looked at 75 healthy adults between 18 and 30 years of age. The participants were split into 3 groups:

People who had never smoked or vaped

Cigarette smokers

Exclusive vapers who had never smoked

Before and after the cycling tests, all participants had their oxygen consumption, heart and lung function, blood vessel condition, and muscle fatigue assessed by the scientists.

The findings indicate smokers and vapers were around 15% less fit as non-smokers or non-vapers. Presently they were also found to be getting short of breath faster, fatiguing their legs faster, and having impaired blood vessel function during exercise.

Why does vaping affect fitness?

The researchers state that vaping can impair the body's capacity to supply oxygen to exercise effectively. They don't dilate (enlarge) as well and it is more difficult for the muscles to get enough oxygen. This can lead to:

Reduced endurance

Faster build-up of lactic acid

Shortness of breath

Lower exercise capacity

Early muscle fatigue

Although containing less chemicals than tobacco smoking that cause cancer, e-cigarettes can lead to damage of blood vessels and impairment of lung efficiency during physical activity, the researcher said.

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Experts urge caution

The experts from the European Respiratory Society state that the results are particularly significant since it is estimated that vaping has become more common among teenagers and young adults. Dr Stamatoula Tsikrika, of the European Respiratory Society, said vaping could also lead to inflammation and damage to DNA, which could pose a higher risk for the long term.

The new research is in-line with previous research which was published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. In that study, the young adults who used e-cigarettes typically scored lower on the physical fitness measures, such as on their sprint times, number of pushups, and the number of sit-ups, than the non-users.

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