Vaping may increase respiratory disease risk by more than 40%: Study.

People who used e-cigarettes in the past were 21 per cent more likely to develop respiratory disease, and those who were current e-cigarette users had a 43 per cent increased risk, warn researchers. Also Read - Vaping increases risk of COVID-19 by almost 7 times

The study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, provides some of the very first longitudinal evidence on the harms associated with e-cigarette products. Also Read - Here are some reasons why should stop using e-cigarettes

“In recent years we have seen a dramatic increase in e-cigarette use among youth and young adults which threatens to reverse decades of hard-fought gains,” said study author Andrew Stokes from the Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) in the US. Also Read - Vaping may cause extreme difficulty in breathing, swallowing

“This new evidence also suggests that we may see an increase in respiratory diseases as a youth and young adults age into midlife, including asthma, COPD, and other respiratory conditions,” Stokes added.

Respiratory Health Effects Of Vaping

Most previous research on the respiratory health effects of vaping has used animal or cell models, or, in humans, only short-term clinical studies of acute conditions.

For this study, the researchers used data on 21,618 healthy adult participants from the first four waves (2013-2018) of the nationally-representative Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH).

Adjusting for all of these variables and demographic factors, the researchers found that former e-cigarette use was associated with a 21 per cent increase in the risk of respiratory disease, while current e-cigarette use was associated with a 43 per cent increase.

Current e-cigarette use was associated with a 33 per cent increase in chronic bronchitis risk, a 69 per cent increase in emphysema risk, a 57 per cent increase in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) risk, and a 31 per cent increase in asthma risk.

“With a longitudinal study design and extensive sensitivity analyses, the study adds to a growing body of evidence indicating long-term health risks of e-cigarette use to the respiratory system,” study lead author Wubin Xie from BUSPH.

What Happens To Your Lungs When You Vape?

Some studies show that one chemical, called diacetyl, that’s used in vape to give butter-like and other flavours, is causing disease in the small airways of the lung, thickening the air sacs and causing inflammation.

A study by the New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center showed that e-cigarettes may pose a risk to vascular functions and the lining of blood vessels in young, healthy nonsmokers, even if the liquid they vape doesn’t contain nicotine.

Other Health Risks Of Vaping

By now, you all know that vaping is extremely injurious to your lungs. But, there are many more health effects that it causes which are also worrisome:

Nicotine is highly addictive and can affect the developing brain, potentially harming teens and young adults. Even some “nicotine-free” e-cigarettes have been found to contain nicotine.

Some substances found in e-cigarette vapor have been linked to an increased risk of cancer.

Teens who vape are more likely to begin smoking cigarettes.

Explosions and burns have been reported with e-cigarettes while recharging the devices, due to defective batteries.

Accidental exposure to liquid from e-cigarettes has caused acute nicotine poisoning in children and adults.

Vaping during pregnancy could harm a developing foetus.

So, stop vaping, let your lungs smile, and live a healthy life.