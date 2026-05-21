Vanessa Trump announces breast cancer diagnosis: Expert shares treatment options you should know

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 21, 2026 3:33 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Tejinder Kataria
US President Donald Trump's former daughter in law, Vanessa Trump, 48, was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a medical procedure earlier this week as part of her treatment. The former wife of Donald Trump Jr. revealed this in a moving Instagram post on Wednesday thanking her doctors and her family for the support during this difficult period.
"I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer," Vanessa wrote. "While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan."
The 48-year-old also shared that she is staying optimistic and concentrating on getting better while being surrounded by support from her family and kids. In her words, "I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids and those closest to me. Thank you for your kindness and support. It truly means more than I can express."
Vanessa didn't specify what type of procedure she had obtained but her statement has raised questions over some of the most popular procedures for breast cancer patients.
According to Dr. Tejinder Kataria, Chairperson, Radiation Oncology, Medanta Hospital treatment for breast cancer typically depends on several factors such as the type of cancer, stages, tumour size, age and health status of the person. Here are three common breast cancer treatments that are typically recommended to patients:
Breast cancer symptoms can vary from person to person because some people may notice a lump in the breast or underarm area while others may experience changes in breast shape, nipple discharge, redness, swelling or skin dimpling. Dr. Kataria says that sometimes breast cancer doesn't have any noticeable symptoms in the early stages. She further went on to mention that early detection is a key element in increasing survival rates and treatment outcomes through routine screening and mammograms.
Age, family history, obesity, smoking, alcohol, hormonal changes and physical inactivity all can contribute to an increased risk of breast cancer. Dr. Kataria recommends a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise and routine checkup visits to reduce risks.
Vanessa Trump's announcement has been followed by a stream of messages of goodwill from fans and supporters on social media. Others also posted their messages of condolence including Ivanka Trump who wrote, "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery." Her health update has also brought awareness to breast cancer and the importance of early detection and treatment while Vanessa is doing her best to get better.
Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment decisions and personalized breast cancer care guidance.