Vanessa Trump announces breast cancer diagnosis: Expert shares treatment options you should know

Following breast cancer diagnoses, Vanessa Trump says that she is working closely with her medical team on a treatment plan. The 48 year old said she remains hopeful and focused on recovery while drawing strength from the support of her family, children and loved ones.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 21, 2026 3:33 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Tejinder Kataria

Venessa Trump. (Image: Instagram)

US President Donald Trump's former daughter in law, Vanessa Trump, 48, was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a medical procedure earlier this week as part of her treatment. The former wife of Donald Trump Jr. revealed this in a moving Instagram post on Wednesday thanking her doctors and her family for the support during this difficult period.

"I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer," Vanessa wrote. "While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan."

The 48-year-old also shared that she is staying optimistic and concentrating on getting better while being surrounded by support from her family and kids. In her words, "I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids and those closest to me. Thank you for your kindness and support. It truly means more than I can express."

Vanessa didn't specify what type of procedure she had obtained but her statement has raised questions over some of the most popular procedures for breast cancer patients.

Common breast cancer treatments

According to Dr. Tejinder Kataria, Chairperson, Radiation Oncology, Medanta Hospital treatment for breast cancer typically depends on several factors such as the type of cancer, stages, tumour size, age and health status of the person. Here are three common breast cancer treatments that are typically recommended to patients:

Surgery: Options like lumpectomy which is a removal of the cancerous tumour or mastectomy which is a removal of the breast tissue are among the most frequent first-line treatments that is used to treat breast cancer. She added that sometimes nearby lymph nodes are removed to see if the cancer has spread.

Chemotherapy: The oncologist also shared that in some cases a treatment that involves the use of strong medications to kill cancer cells may also be recommended. Dr. Kataria said, "Chemotherapy can either be given before surgery to shrink tumours or after surgery to lower the chances of cancer returning."

Radiation therapy: A treatment that involves high-energy rays to target and kill any cancer cells that remain after surgery is another commonly used therapy. This treatment can also be used in those whose cancer is hormone-sensitive to prevent hormones such as oestrogen from stimulating tumour growth.

Targeted therapy: Additionally newer treatments such as targeted and immunotherapy selectively target cancer cells while limiting damage to healthy cells.

Signs and symptoms of breast cancer

Breast cancer symptoms can vary from person to person because some people may notice a lump in the breast or underarm area while others may experience changes in breast shape, nipple discharge, redness, swelling or skin dimpling. Dr. Kataria says that sometimes breast cancer doesn't have any noticeable symptoms in the early stages. She further went on to mention that early detection is a key element in increasing survival rates and treatment outcomes through routine screening and mammograms.

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Risk factors of breast cancer

Age, family history, obesity, smoking, alcohol, hormonal changes and physical inactivity all can contribute to an increased risk of breast cancer. Dr. Kataria recommends a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise and routine checkup visits to reduce risks.

Vanessa Trump's announcement has been followed by a stream of messages of goodwill from fans and supporters on social media. Others also posted their messages of condolence including Ivanka Trump who wrote, "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery." Her health update has also brought awareness to breast cancer and the importance of early detection and treatment while Vanessa is doing her best to get better.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment decisions and personalized breast cancer care guidance.