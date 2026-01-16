Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Suffered ‘Full Blown Disgusting’ Boils After ‘Rare Reaction’ To Bug Bite: Can I Treat Pus-Filled Bump At Home?

The 35-year-old media personality recounted the incident after she came across Bethenny Frankel's Instagram post, in which she talks about a bacterial infection she picked up while vacationing in St. Barth's.

Bravo Star Lala Kent Suffered 'Full Blown Disgusting' Boils

"You guys, OMG, I have to tell you guys a story. So I wake up one morning and I look at my body and there's like what looks to be little bites and it starts on my chest and on my back," Lala Kent began rambling. "And I'm like, this is freaking weird. I thought that maybe I brought like a sand mite home from uh Hawaii They're becoming bigger and 'weird', and that the bites were 'itchy.' I'm going to call it what it is. Boils. They were f---ing Boils. Yeah, disgusting."

The 'Vanderpump Rules' further noted that the Boil were 'oozing.' Following testing done by a medical care professional, the result showed no sign of a bacterial infection, a staph infection, chicken pox, or monkey pox. Later, she went to a dermatologist and "biopsy comes back and it's most consistent with what looked like a rare reaction to a bug bite. Yeah, so mine was not bacterial like Bethenny Frankel's," she explained.

Can I Treat Pus-Filled Bump At Home?

A boil is a skin infection that is caused by a Staphylococcus Aureus bactera. Generally, they are filled with pus and develop on your skin, with the size increasing as the infection develops. According to the Cleveland Clinic, these painful skin abscesses result from bacterial infections of a hair follicle. Healthcare professionals say that 'Boils' typically occur in sensitive areas like on the face, neck, armpits, buttocks and thighs. Some of the most common symptoms of a boil include:

Painful sensation,

Squishy pumps filled with pus,

Can grow as large as a golf ball,Has a yellow or white centre,

Boil may ooze pus,

May spread to other parts of your body,

A Boil can break and drain on its own over time. However, it is crucial to note that you should never squeeze or break with a pin or sharp object to release the pus-filled pump, as they can spread to other parts of your skin. If you have a Boil, you can do the following:

