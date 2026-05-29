Valvular heart disease patients face greater health risks from air pollution, study finds

A new study warns that air pollution may significantly increase health complications in people with valvular heart disease highlighting the urgent need for preventive care.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 29, 2026 11:06 AM IST

Valvular heart disease.

Did you know that air pollution can worsen outcomes in individuals with heart valve disease causing more than just an irritation to your lungs? A new study published in the journal Heart led by Xiangming Hu from Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China found a strong association between increased exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and increased mortality and hospitalisation for heart failure among patients with valvular heart disease.

What did the study find?

Researchers analysed data of 12,258 patients who participated in a multicenter registry in China from April through June 2018. The average age of the participants was 61 years with over 50 per cent being males. The team estimated monthly exposure to PM2.5 of participants using information from satellites, ground monitoring equipment and home addresses of patients. It took a median of 2.2 years to follow participants who were subdivided into low to medium and high exposure groups.

Result of the study:

Approximately 12.9 per cent i.e 1577 patients in the study died or were hospitalized for heart failure

The relative risk of the primary endpoint was 24 per cent higher for patients who had the highest PM2.5 exposure levels as opposed to those with the lowest exposure.

The 11 per cent risk increase per 21.8 micrograms per cubic meter exposure to PM2.5 was associated with every increase in particulate matter concentration exposure.

Additionally those in the highest exposure group were also 27 per cent more likely to die from any cause and 29 per cent more likely to be hospitalized for heart failure.

The researchers concluded that "in high-burden regions, mitigation of air pollution exposure may represent a complementary strategy to optimize outcomes alongside surgical and transcatheter interventions. Furthermore recognition of environmental determinants could inform patient counselling and guide follow-up strategies in susceptible individuals. Third lifestyle modifications such as reducing outdoor activities during high-pollution days or using indoor air filtration systems may serve as practical preventive strategies."

#ESCCongress#ESCGuidelines Management of Valvular Heart Disease - Timing of Intervention in Asymptomatic Patient Centered approach At Heart Valve Center Timing is : Risk Benefit if early or late AR: Class 1Asymptomatic but severe when LVEF </=50% or based on LVESD pic.twitter.com/KjBKQU1DPg Dr. Martha Gulati (@DrMarthaGulati) August 28, 2021

Valvular heart disease: What is it?

Valvular heart disease is a condition that affects the heart valves making it difficult for blood to flow through the heart. The cause of the condition may be related to ageing, infection, heart defects or heart disease. Some of the most common symptoms of valvular heart disease include:

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Dizziness

Swollen ankles or feet

How to limit exposure to PM2.5

The authors of the study offered some concrete recommendations for reducing exposure to pollution and safeguarding heart health. This includes:

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Keep children out of the outdoors on days of high pollution

Use indoor air purifiers or air filtration systems

In highly polluted areas always wear protective masks.

Regularly check AQI levels

Follow-up appointments and prescribed treatment will be continued regularly with the doctor.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding symptoms, diagnosis, treatment or concerns about heart disease.