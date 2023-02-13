Valentine's Day: 5 Reasons Why This Day Can Cause Stress, Anxiety And Depression

Valentine's day is hugely celebrated all around the world but, is it really good for our mental health?

Valentine's Day is hugely celebrated all around the globe and each year, the hype around this day is increasing. This day is celebrated every year on 14th of February to remember the martyr named Saint Valentine. Ideally it is just one single day but because of the hype around the day and around the concept of love and romance, it has now become a weeklong celebration starting from Rose Day, Propose Day, Hug Day, Kiss day, Valentine's Day and it goes on for a couple more days after that too. This day is not only celebrated by adults but also by children.

As the hype around this day increases every year, so does the pressure and stress on people's mental health. Here is what experts say about it.

Valentines Day Can Be Tough On Our Mental Health

How can this day of love and romance impact us negatively?

This Culture Is Bad For Children

We have all witnessed firsthand how excited students are on this day and this happens from a very young age. While some students do get to celebrate it the way they wanted to, others do not. The children who do not have such a partner or a boyfriend might feel left pout and depressed amidst all the celebration. Moreover, it is even more dangerous when children make grand gestures and do not receive it back. Such kind of rejections can seriously harm their mental health and this is not good at such a prime age when they are not mature to understand such complicated things.

Comparing Relationships To Bollywood Stories

Some people have unrealistic ideas of relationships, especially inspired by Bollywood fiction. These people might feel depressed when their day or their relationship does not turn out the way they wanted it to. Let us also not forget the pressure that is added on by social media. Firstly, people might not want to celebrate this day at all but might feel pressured and stressed because of all these factors and also because their partner wants to celebrate. This day is especially stressful for women because it makes it seem that their life in incomplete without a man.

Feeling Pressured To Make Grand Gestures

Historically speaking, on this day, a lot of expectations come from men's side. They are the one's who are supposed to make the grand gestures and go out of their way to show their love. This creates both emotional and financial pressure on them. People might not have the ability to buy exp3nsive gifts. Some people might spend a lot of money after feeling pressured and this can prove to be detrimental for their mental health as well as monetarily. It is unnecessary expense that could be avoided.

Anxiety And Depression From Being Single

This day is the worst day if you are single. The day can possibly enhance the feelings of anxiety, loneliness and can trap us into beating ourselves up and wrongly conclude that you're defective, unlovable, or even permanently broken etc.

Feeling Lonely

Feeling lonely isn't a mental health problem in itself. But it's something that needs attention. This feeling can step from many reasons depending on the life circumstances one is dealing with.

