Vaginal itching is uncomfortable and can be painful because of irritating substances, infections, or menopause. You may also experience vaginal itching because of skin disorders or sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Rarely, vaginal itching can also develop due to stress or vulvar cancer. Yes, you have heard it right! It can rob your peace and make your life miserable. So, just speak to your doctor regarding it and get it treated. Here are few causes of vaginal itching.

Chemical irritants: Exposing your vagina to chemicals can cause irritation and itching. Soaps or scents containing chemicals can lead to vaginal itching.

Exposing your vagina to chemicals can cause irritation and itching. Soaps or scents containing chemicals can lead to vaginal itching. Skin diseases: Eczema and psoriasis and some of the skin conditions due to which you may experience vaginal itching and redness.

Yeast infection: Naturally occurring fungus that's normally present in the vagina is known as yeast. It is not problematic usually but if it is left untreated it can cause uncomfortable infection which is known as a vaginal yeast infection. Hence, the overgrowth of yeast in your vagina can cause itching and burning.

This is because of reduction of estrogen levels which occur during menopause and can cause vaginal atrophy. Furthermore, a thinning of the mucosa can result in excessive dryness which in turn can cause itching and irritation.

