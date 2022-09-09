Vaginal Wipes Can Cause More Harm Than Good, Find Out Why

Know Whether Or Not It Is Healthy To Use Vaginal Wipes

Your vagina is self-cleansing so, avoid using chemical products in your nether region even if they are expensive and of great quality.

A woman's vagina is the most sensitive part of her body and it should be taken care of in the most appropriate way. You cannot just use any soap or product to wash it or scrub it. If you are doing this already, you might want to reconsider because experts recommend that as the wrong way to take care of your vagina. One thing all women should remember is that the vagina does not require aggressive cleansing as it is self-cleansing. The natural things about the body, especially when it comes to your nether region should not be interfered with. It does not matter if you have fancy and expensive products or vaginal wipes that you like to use to smell good down their, the vaginal odor is completely natural and that is the way it should be. Feminine wipes may smell good and make you feel fresh all day long but after all they have been manufactures with chemicals and artificial fragrances which could adversely impact your vaginal health.

Vaginal Wipes Are Not Always A Good Option. Keep It Natural!

Reason why you should avoid using chemical products down there.

Intimate wipes and vaginal washes made for women contain high quantities of lactic acid and other chemicals which are not good for the vagina. If used in that area, they disrupt the pH levels which are naturally their and that might cause other issues. These products induce higher risks of infections such as bacterial infections, UTI because of the presence of parabens and chemicals in them. Vaginal wipes create an imbalance in the vaginal equilibrium and is harmful.

Experts strictly advice women to not use them. Indians especially have an acidic vaginal pH because of the kind of spicy food they consume on a daily basis. Using wipes will just interfere with the natural process.

Women often do not use wipes in the correct way. If women use it from the back to front, their are risks of spreading infections from the anal region to the urethra or the vagina. This increases the chances of contracting a UTI. Even the high moisture content in these wipes can trigger vulval infections. It is better that women do not use it, than use it the wrong way.

Since smelling clean and fresh is the modus operandi for intimate wipes, it's important to note that vaginal odour is normal and natural.

The verdict is out your vagina really isn't the high-maintenance Upper East Side snob everyone portrays it to be, and definitely doesn't require more than just soap and water to keep it clean. Vaginal wipes and washes are unnecessary and avoidable!