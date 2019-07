You may or may not freely admit to it, but every girl has tried to sniff their underwear to guess the health of their body down there. If you are able to notice the distinct vaginal smells in your panties, it really can tell you about your vaginal health.

The smell of your vagina is not constant, so it is important to know that change in smell is perfectly normal. It may remain constant for a long time but can also change as frequently as every hour. The main cause behind this is the pH level around your genital area. Slight changes in the pH is normal and can easily be affected by a number of factors. This can include change in the phase of your menstrual cycle or a change in your hygiene habits.

It is also important to know that vaginal odour is okay too. It does not need to smell like flowers or meadows. There are billions of bacteria around your genital area, which help your vagina to work properly. The presence of these bacteria make it inevitable for your vagina to have a slight smell. In fact, you can identify if the smell is normal or a major red flag if you know what it all means. So, here we help you pick out vaginal smells and what they mean.

Metalic

Vaginal smells of something metallic is normal most of the time. It can be because of the blood during your menstruation. This is because blood contains iron and a metallic smell can naturally accompany the discharge. This smell can also vary from being tinny or coppery like a coin. It typically passes away after your periods but you can wash it off if it lingers. At times, it can also indicate a slight bleeding after sex. This can be due to rough or dry vaginal sex, which may leave small cuts or tears. Using lube is a good idea to reduce the friction and prevent this.

Chemical

A chemical or bleach vaginal smell can have a few different causes. One reason can be urine as it contains urea, which is essentially a by-product of ammonia. An accumulation of urine can, hence, lead to a chemical smell. However, if the smell of ammonia is too strong, it is a sign of dehydration. Another reason for giving off a bleach or chlorine smell could be because of the lubricant or condom you are using. If that is the case, you can change them to the unscented variety. If the chemical smell borders on being a bit fishy, it can be indicative of bacterial vaginosis.

Robust

A robust or earthy smell is not a reason for any worry. It may sometimes also smell a little sweet like molasses but that too does not raise any red flags. The reason for this sweet smell is also bacteria, which may be slightly fluctuating your pH levels.

Tangy

A tangy or sour smell around your vagina is actually very common. The smell is something akin to some fermented food. This is because healthy vaginas are hugely dominated with lactobacillus, which is a bacteria also found in fermented vegetables and yogurt. The presence of lactobacilli in your vagina helps to keep its pH balance between 3.8 and 4.5. This balance ensures a light degree of acidity that restricts the overgrowth of unhealthy bacteria.

Fishy

If your vagina is smelling like fish it is not normal and may raise a few red flags. This smell may be indicative of bacterial vaginosis, which is caused due to overgrowth of anaerobic bacteria that cause an imbalance in your vagina’s pH levels.

Another reason for a fishy smell from your vagina can be trichomoniasis. It is the most common and curable sexually transmitted infection and has a stronger smell than bacterial vaginosis. This condition is often accompanied by a green discharge, itching and pain while passing urine. The smell is a result of trimethylamine in your vagina, which is also the cause of the smell in a rotting fish. Typically, a course of antibiotics is enough to treat the infection.

Skunky

If the smell is skunky or even close to your body odour, it is not a serious cause of concern. Your vagina might smell like this due to sweating and especially so during times of emotional stress. This is because sweating through the apocrine glands present in your armpits and groin is a response to emotional distress.

If you are stressed or anxious, your apocrine glands may even produce a milky fluid, which is pungent in smell. This is because vaginal bacteria on your vulva acts with the fluid that was previously odourless to give it a skunky smell.

Rotten

A rotten smell from down there may not be your vagina itself but from something in it. If the smell is putrid or smells rotten like a dead organism, it might be a forgotten tampon. When your menstruation flow is light, it is quite possible that you forgot the presence of a tampon altogether. This can lead to a rare condition called Toxic Shock Syndrome (TTS). Other symptoms of TTS include dizziness, nausea or diarrhea along with the strong rotting smell. A forgotten tampon causes a buildup of bacteria, which gives off the foul odour. It is completely fine to take out the tampon by yourself, but you should also not hesitate to go to a doctor if you are unable to do it by yourself.