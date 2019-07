Are you suffering from an itchy vagina and you don’t know why? Consult your doctor immediately. Vaginal itching, an extremely common condition, can seriously impact your daily life. Though it is embarrassing to talk about such issues, not doing so may put you at an increased risk of developing some serious health conditions. It has been noticed that any health problem associated with your private parts is always surrounded by a lot of taboo and people do not like to talk about it. Instead, ignoring them seems to be the easy way out for most people.

You must understand that there is a difference between a little itching and then one that can keep you up for the whole night. If the latter is the case with you, go for medical help at the earliest. This is because it may be a side-effect of some serious conditions like STDs, stress or even vulvar cancer.

Vaginal itching can be painful, irritating and daunting for you. Though there are clinical ways available for treating this condition, you can also opt for natural ones. But before that, you must know some of the common causes behind this condition so that you can manage it more effectively and even prevent its onset in future.

COMMON CAUSES BEHIND VAGINAL ITCHING

As far as the factors behind vaginal itching are concerned, bacterial vaginosis is the leading one. The major trigger behind it is an imbalance between naturally occurring good and bad bacteria in your vagina. Apart from vaginal itching, this condition is characterised by a foul smelling discharge.

Also, if you expose your vagina to chemicals (by using soaps and scents there), it can cause irritation and itching. Skin conditions including eczema and psoriasis can also cause redness and itching in your private part. You must be aware that your vagina contains yeasts, which are usually not problematic. But their overgrowth can definitely cause itching and burning. Reduction in levels of oestrogen hormone can also contribute to this problem.

Women who have reached menopause usually complains about this problem. They experience a thinning of the mucosa membrane (innermost layer of the vagina), which is characterised by excessive dryness. This can cause itching and irritation. Moreover, physical and emotional stress also contribute to this problem. Notably, stress can weaken your immune system due to which you may become more susceptible to the infections that lead to itching.

HOME REMEDIES FOR VAGINAL ITCHING

It is important to know the reason behind this condition. You must consult your doctor and get to the bottom of the problem. But you can also try our remedies to get quick relief.

Go for baking soda bath

If the underlying cause behind your vaginal itching is yeast infection, you should go for a baking soda bath. Various studies have shown that baking soda has anti-fungal property. This will kill Candida, which is a micro-organism that causes yeast infection.

Our tip: To use baking soda for this purpose, add 1/4 cup of this powder to your bath water. Also, you can just add a few drops of water in baking soda to make a paste and apply it directly to your skin. According to a 2005 study published in the Journal of Dermatological Treatment, baking soda bath is effective in treating psoriasis as well.

Have greek yogurt

It is one of the most effective home remedies for yeast infections. Yogurt is a probiotic, live bacteria that promotes the growth of good bacteria in your vagina. Also, probiotics can potentially kill off some of the yeast and keep your vagina healthy. To look at the effectiveness of yogurt on treating vaginal itching, scientists conducted a research, which was published in the journal Archives of Gynecology and Obstetrics.

For this study, they enrolled 129 pregnant women who were suffering from vaginal itching due to yeast infections. They provided yogurt and honey treatment to 82 of them. For the rest of the ladies, researchers opted for over-the-counter anti-fungal cream. They saw that the mixture of honey and yogurt was more effective in treating vaginal yeast infections compared to over-the-counter anti-fungal medication.

Our tip: Apart from eating Greek yogurt, you can apply some into your vagina to sooth the infection. Make sure you wear a pad when using it this way. This is to ensure the yogurt doesn’t get on your clothes. Notably, only apply plain Greek yogurt and not the flavoured one.

Use cotton underwear

Cotton underwear is breathable and, therefore, do not let yeast thrive in there. Notably, yeast multiplies in areas that are not well-ventilated. Cotton clothes are helpful in any sort of vaginal discomfort.

Our tip: Go for 100 per cent cotton underwear. This will help you prevent yeast infections.

Go for apple cider vinegar bath

One of the cheap remedies for vaginal itching is to take an apple cider vinegar bath. It actually helps in restoring normal acidity of the vagina. Apple cider vinegar inhibits the growth of several types of bacteria and Candida. Also, it doesn’t have any side-effects.

Our tip: To use it for this purpose, add a half cup of apple cider vinegar to your bath water. Soak in bath for 10 to 40 minutes.

Coconut oil

This oil has a plethora of health benefits. A study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food revealed that it can kill Candida albicans, which is responsible for causing yeast infections and vaginal itching. This is because of its anti-fungal properties.

Our tip: To use coconut oil for this purpose, apply it directly into your vagina. Make sure the oil is organic. Also, don’t forget to wear a pad when you try this remedy. Otherwise, it could leave a stain on your clothing.