Vaginal Health: 5 Types of Genital Infections During Pregnancy You Must Pay Attention To

These 5 types of vaginal health problems can arise during pregnancy.

The journey a woman takes through pregnancy is wonderful and profound. But it also carries with it a number of modifications and difficulties, some of which are related to vaginal cleanliness. To guarantee both the well-being of the expectant woman and the baby, maintaining proper vaginal hygiene is essential during the pregnancy. Otherwise, a lack of hygiene might increase the risk of a number of issues, from minor infections to painful haemorrhoids. To discover more about some typical vaginal hygiene issues that pregnant women may experience, continue reading.

Vaginal Problems During Pregnancy That You Must Pay Attention To

Here are 5 typical pregnancy-related vaginal hygiene issues and how to handle them:

Unusual Vaginal Discharge

An increase in vaginal discharge is among the most typical pregnancy changes. Leukorrhea is the medical term for this discharge, which is often thin, white, milky, and unscented. Hormonal changes and increased blood flow to the pelvic region are to blame for its occurrence. It can be uncomfortable, despite the fact that it is common and essential throughout pregnancy.

Yeast Infection

The environment that pregnancy hormones and weakened immune systems might foster for yeast growth can result in yeast infections like candidiasis. Itching, burning, redness, and a thick, white discharge are symptoms.

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

Due to the strain of the expanding uterus on the bladder, which can reduce urine flow and delay the urinary system from completely emptying, UTIs are more likely during pregnancy. A UTI can cause uncomfortable symptoms like frequent urination, burning when urinating, and lower abdomen pain.

Haemorrhoids

During pregnancy, haemorrhoids, or enlarged blood vessels in the lower abdomen, are a frequent problem. They can be uncomfortable, itchy, and painful, especially when causing bowel movements. They occur as a result of hormonal changes and increased pressure on the pelvic blood vessels.

Unusual Itchiness and Discomfort

Due to pregnancy hormones, there is a higher chance of genital irritability from harsh soaps and textiles. This may cause discomfort, itchiness, and irritation. To avoid this condition, you can choose comfortable undergarments, and use mild and fragrance-free soaps for washing the genital area.

