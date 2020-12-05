The Covid-19 pandemic has not settled down into a predictable pattern, as the situation of transmission and cases in different countries varies a lot, said an expert from World Health Organization (WHO), noting there’s no one-size-fits-all solution globally. Also Read - How much will you have to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine in India? Tentative prices revealed

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Friday, Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, cautioned that “vaccines do not equal zero Covid” and that vaccines and vaccination “will only add a major powerful tool to the toolkit we have now”, reports Xinhua news agency. Also Read - World can start dreaming of COVID-19 pandemic’s end: UN health chief

“That’s why countries, particularly those still suffering from rather heavy Covid-19 transmission, really need to sustain the effort and measures to control and bring the number of cases down,” he said. Also Read - Coronavirus vaccine could be ready for India in few weeks, says PM Modi

THERE WILL BE TWO PHASES FOR THE NEXT 6 MONTHS: WHO

According to the WHO expert, there could be basically two phases for the next six months: the first is controlling and reducing deaths and severe diseases, and the second, controlling the actual transmission of the disease.

Meanwhile, Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on Covid-19 response at the WHO Health Emergencies Program, also made it clear that the next six months is going to be difficult but hopeful, and requires patience from all.

She called for strict adherence and vigilance from all by making modifications to their behaviour to deal with the “new normal” until the pandemic is over.

For countries that have brought transmission down, such as many countries across Europe, she urged them to make sure that it stays low, instead of turning back to the situations in spring and keeping switching back and forth between lockdowns and opening-ups.

“THE PANDEMIC STILL HAS A LONG WAY TO GO”

According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the pandemic still has a long way to go and decisions made by leaders and citizens in the coming days will determine both the course of the virus in the short term and when this global health crisis will ultimately end.

The development comes as the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 65.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.51 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 65,771,488 and 1,516,035, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 14,343,430 and 278,605, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Who Is At The Highest Risk For Getting Very Sick From COVID-19?

COVID-19 has turned lives upside down. While the disease has grasped the whole world in its grip, it does not impact everyone the same way. Some people have much higher chances of contracting the virus than others. Wondering why? Let’s know what health conditions make you more prone to COVID-19 infection.

The risk of serious illness from COVID-19 increases steadily with age, especially for those with underlying medical problems like chronic bronchitis, emphysema, cardiovascular disease, serious heart conditions, obesity, or diabetes.

OLDER ADULTS AND COVID-19

Older adults are more likely to have long-term health problems that can put them at risk. Why? It is because people’s immune systems tend to weaken with age, making it more difficult for older people to fight off infections. Another reason can be the loss of elasticity in the lungs, which makes respiratory diseases like COVID-19 more common among older people.

COVID-19 AND HEART DISEASES

Although COVID-19 most often affects the airway and lungs, these organs work together with the heart to drive oxygen to the body’s tissues. When the lungs are overtaxed due to illness, the heart has to work harder, which creates challenges for people who are already living with heart disease.

According to the studies, hypertension patients have low ACE2 receptors in their body, which makes them more prone to problems and their body also loses the strength to fight off the virus infection from attacking and later spreading.

COVID-19 AND DIABETES

People living with diabetes have an increased risk of getting very sick from the coronavirus. Diabetes type 1 and type 2 both cause an increase in blood sugar. Poorly controlled blood sugar can make viral diseases, including COVID-19, more dangerous, possibly because higher blood sugar can create an environment where viruses are likely to thrive. Diabetics can have a weakened immune system, which makes it hard for their body to fight off viruses like COVID-19.

It is highly recommended to all those who are suffering from diabetes to adhere to their medication regimens and do everything possible to keep their blood sugar under control.

COVID-19 AND HIV-AIDS

Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome or AIDS affects your immunity system. It actually weakens your immunity power making it harder for your body to defend against such viruses (COVID-19). Current evidence suggests that HIV/AIDS is less of a risk factor for severe COVID-19 than other health conditions, but there are still chances that you can get coronavirus infection if you are an HIV/AIDS patient and your HIV/AIDS isn’t under good control. The best way to stay healthy is by taking your antiretroviral treatment.

COVID-19 AND LUNG DISEASES

Chronic airway and lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (or COPD, such as emphysema), asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, and interstitial lung disease can set the stage for more severe infection with the new coronavirus because of scarring, inflammation, or lung damage.

Therefore, it’s very important for people with these conditions to work with their doctors and ensure they have adequate supplies of maintenance and rescue medications on hand.

COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, starts in your respiratory tract. That’s the airway between your mouth, nose, throat, and lungs. It’s the same place that the common cold attacks. But COVID-19 is more likely to get deeper into your respiratory tract, including into your lungs.

SYMPTOMS MAY INCLUDE:

Fever

A cough

Shortness of breath or trouble breathing

Fatigue

Chills, sometimes with shaking

Body aches

Headache

A sore throat

Congestion or a runny nose

Loss of taste

Loss of smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

HOW TO STAY SAFE?

The single best thing you can do to stop the virus is to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly – particularly before you eat, touch your face or any other body parts. Carry a hand sanitizer always and protect yourself wearing a good quality mask. Also, make sure to not use the same mask twice. You can use a cotton mask and wash it off immediately after you are back home, or you can also get yourself a few use-and-throw face masks.

The virus is most likely to enter your body from your own contaminated hands when you touch your nose, eyes, and mouth. So, it is extremely important to keep your hands clean. Also, make sure to maintain social distancing. Make sure to eat healthily and include vitamin-C rich fruits and vegetables in your diet. Why? Since this can help you to boost your immunity and help your body stay safe from the novel coronavirus.

(With inputs from IANS)