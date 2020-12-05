The Covid-19 pandemic has not settled down into a predictable pattern as the situation of transmission and cases in different countries varies a lot said an expert from World Health Organization (WHO) noting there's no one-size-fits-all solution globally. Speaking at a virtual press conference on Friday Mike Ryan Executive Director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Program cautioned that vaccines do not equal zero Covid and that vaccines and vaccination will only add a major powerful tool to the toolkit we have now reports Xinhua news agency. That's why countries particularly those still suffering from rather heavy Covid-19 transmission really need