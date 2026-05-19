UTI in summer: Why holding pee and staying in wet swimsuits can increase urinary tract infections risk in women

Why are UTIs so common in women during winter? Read on to know what doctor wants you to understand about the contributing factors and tips to deal with the problem easily.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 19, 2026 9:05 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Kaishreen Khan

Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) in summer risk factors explained.

Summer is synonymous with urinary tract infections (UTIs). Many women have a habit of holding their pee during long trips, which can raise their chances of a UTI. Moreover, even staying in wet swimsuits can quietly increase the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women. Women must prioritize their well-being and stay healthy during the summer.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Kaishreen Khan, Consultant- Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune, said that every woman must prioritise their internal hygiene during the summer days to keep a serious problem like urinary tract infection (UTI) under control. Let's understand what exactly raises one's risk of UTI during summer.

Why Are UTIs More Common During Summer?

Summer holidays often mean road trips, beach days, and long hours outdoors. But along with the fun, many women can also experience health issues. So,urinary tract infections (UTIs) can be commonly seen in women. So, they can hold their urine during long journeys due to a lack of clean restrooms, while others stay in wet swimsuits for extended periods after swimming. These small habits can put women at risk of UTIs. So, when the urine is held for too long, bacteria in the urinary tract are not flushed out regularly, and this will allow them to multiply.

UTI prevention tips to follow.

Even wet swimsuits tend to create a warm and moist environment, which further encourages bacterial growth around the genital area. Women are more prone to UTIs due to their shorter urethra, making it easier for bacteria to travel to the bladder. The symptoms seen in women can be a burning sensation while urinating, a frequent urge to pass urine, cloudy or strong-smelling urine, and lower abdominal discomfort. Also, when women tend to travel, they also tend to compromise on hydration and delay bathroom breaks. Sweating in the heat when the fluid intake is not proper can also reduce urine output, which means fewer chances to flush out bacteria. Even pool water, wearing tight clothing, and poor hygiene down there can also raise the chances of UTIs. Even mild dehydration can concentrate urine and allow bacteria to multiply faster inside the urinary tract. Hence, women should follow these vital tips without fail. So, women should be safer than sorry and prevent UTIs.

Common Symptoms of Urinary Tract Infections In Women

Many women ignore early symptoms like mild burning, pelvic pressure, or frequent urination, assuming it is due to heat and dehydration which can delay treatment and worsen the infection.

You may like to read

If left untreated, a simple bladder infection may spread to the kidneys and cause fever, severe back pain, nausea, vomiting and more serious complications requiring immediate medical attention.

Women working long shifts or travelling frequently should make conscious restrooms and hydration breaks a priority instead of delaying urination repeatedly. Urinating after swimming or sexual activity can also help flush out bacteria and reduce the chances of infection.

Tips To Prevent UTIs During Summer

Women shouldn't hold pee for a long time, change wet clothes immediately; stay hydrated by drinking 2-3 litres of water, avoid using any chemical-laden products down there, avoid public toilets and delaying bathroom breaks during travel has emerged as one of the biggest hidden triggers for UTI's in women, wear loose, breathable cotton underwear to keep the area dry, maintain good personal hygiene, especially while traveling. It is also important to avoid excessive sugary drinks, which can increase infection risk. Make sure to urinate after swimming or sexual activity to flush out the bacteria. Enjoy summer, prevent UTIs! Be attentive and safe!

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news, wellness tips and latest health developments from around the world.