Uterine Didelphys: Living With This Congenital Disorder Where Women Are Born With Double Uterus

There is nothing more mysterious than a woman's body. Some women are born with not just one but two uteruses. The health condition is rare but affects some women across the globe. While it might sound wondrous, living with a double uterus can come along with a set of health challenges like complicated pregnancies, kidney problems and a period flow that cannot be stopped by a tampon. The condition has a clinical name and is called Uterine Didelphys.

Being the least common uterine abnormalities, the condition is known to affect 0.3 per cent of the population. In rare cases, the condition might impact your renal health and might result in infertility.

You are born with it

Unlike other acquired health conditions, a woman is born with a double uterus. In the female reproductive system, two channels called the Mullerian ducts join together to make the hollow cavity called the uterus where the baby eventually grows. In rare cases, these ducts are not able to join and each forms a uterus, fallopian tube and ovary of its own. Sometimes, women might also have two cervixes and a tissue dividing the vaginas into two.

Why tampons don't work

While a single tampon can sufficiently hold period blood coming from a single uterus, down the cervix. In the rare condition of a double uterus, a tampon is often positioned in a way that it can control the blood flow from one uterus. It might result in blood leaking out during periods when using a tampon. Other than this, the condition can cause heavy bleeding during periods, irregular bleeding, and also painful bleeding.

You might have periods twice a month

A TikTok video of a 20-year-old girl went viral where she explained that she had a double uterus and how she has periods twice a month. The girl, who operated with the username Paige DeAngelo, said that her two periods don't always sync up. Hence, there is a possibility that you might have to see periods twice a month.

You can't prevent it

The condition is a congenital disorder and healthcare workers to this day are not very sure about the causes of the condition.

Yes, you can get pregnant but there are slightly higher chances of miscarriage

Usually, the shape of the uterus will not prevent you from conceiving but sometimes the reduced size of the uterus might restrict the growth of the fetus. The unusual shape of the womb can also affect the blood flow in the area. If you have repeated late second-trimester miscarriages, then your healthcare provider might suggest surgery to fix your double uterus. There are chances you might see early labour or preterm birth.

Breech babies would be a concern

The breech is a fetal position where the buttocks come first and both hips and knees are flexed (folded under themselves). The condition might arise due to a lack of sufficient space in the small and congested uterus. Under such conditions, giving birth vaginally might result in the fetus getting injured.