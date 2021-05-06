Although uncommon uterine abnormalities can increase risk of infertility miscarriage premature birth and other pregnancy complications. Uterine anomalies are congenital malformations of the female reproductive tract develop when a female is growing in her mother's womb. These abnormalities occur in less than 5% of all women but have been reported in 25% of women who had miscarriages or premature deliveries said Dr. Bhagya Lakshmi Consultant Obstetrics Gynaecologist & Laparoscopic Surgeon Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad. According to Dr. Lakshmi uterine abnormalities of the female reproductive tract occur due to defects in the embryonic development during organogenesis fusion or septum resorption. “A girl